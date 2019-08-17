Shareholder Martin Currie LTD Raised Amazon Com (AMZN) Position; As American Express Co (AXP) Valuation Rose, Union Bankshares Has Cut Position

Union Bankshares Corp decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 11.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp sold 4,572 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 36,142 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95 million, down from 40,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $124.63. About 2.09 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 26/04/2018 – American Express Co Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 2.3 PCT AT APRIL END VS 2.2 PCT AT MARCH END; 17/05/2018 – American Express Chief Executive Officer to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – EXPEDIA ALERTED CO THAT USERS OF ORBITZ PLATFORM FROM JAN 1, 2016 THROUGH DEC 22, 2017 MAY HAVE BEEN VICTIMS OF CYBER ATTACK; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Total Loans Were $11.3 Billion for April; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED PROVISIONS FOR LOSSES WERE $775 MLN, UP 35 PERCENT FROM $573 MLN A YEAR AGO; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO QTRLY CONSOLIDATED EXPENSES WERE $6.9 BLN, UP 9 PERCENT FROM $6.3 BLN A YEAR AGO; 11/05/2018 – American Express March Delinquencies and Write-Offs (Table); 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.4 PCT AT JAN END; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-2 Card Abs

Martin Currie Ltd increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd bought 173 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.23M, up from 3,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $886.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 2.80 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/05/2018 – Maryland Fishing Report Now Available on Amazon’s Alexa; 28/03/2018 – Investors buy up retail with Amazon on the ropes; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – 11Alive News: EXCLUSIVE POLL: Georgia wants Amazon’s HQ2 but with these conditions; 21/03/2018 – Uber withdraws job offer to top Amazon exec after discrepancy discovered Amazon’s top voice shopping VP, Assaf Ronen, was set to replace Daniel Graf as product head; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Effect: HQ2 Would Spur the Biggest Rent Hikes in Nashville and Denver; 09/05/2018 – Sears will use its Auto Centers to help install car tires ordered on Amazon; 27/04/2018 – First brokerages predict Amazon will top $1 trillion in value; 19/03/2018 – RPT-Amazon tracks repeat shoppers for line-free Seattle store – and there are many; 27/04/2018 – “Amazon is like a well-tuned army” says Jim Cramer

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3,633 shares to 56,866 shares, valued at $11.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) by 23,953 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 282,160 shares, and cut its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 765 were reported by Doliver Advisors L P. Invesco Ltd reported 5.05 million shares or 3.04% of all its holdings. Echo Street Management Ltd Llc has 0.38% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 10,971 shares. Brandywine Managers Ltd Liability Com invested in 705 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Kelly Lawrence W & Associate Ca invested 0.04% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Modera Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.1% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Redwood Limited Liability Corp reported 13,175 shares. Atwood & Palmer invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Valiant Lp accumulated 43,380 shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca has 6.25% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wunderlich Cap Managemnt reported 1.8% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mngmt Inc accumulated 4,230 shares or 1.13% of the stock. Coatue Ltd Co reported 355,996 shares. Shikiar Asset invested in 10,751 shares or 8.02% of the stock. Alleghany De owns 28,500 shares for 2.41% of their portfolio.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73B for 14.98 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Union Bankshares Corp, which manages about $361.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 5,195 shares to 42,114 shares, valued at $3.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 13,362 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,090 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chemung Canal Tru holds 48,283 shares or 1.26% of its portfolio. 82,215 are held by 1832 Asset Mgmt Lp. 203,455 are owned by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans. 119,673 are owned by Moody Financial Bank Trust Division. Welch Gp Lc invested in 0.05% or 3,771 shares. Utah Retirement Sys owns 0.27% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 124,801 shares. Old Second Comml Bank Of Aurora invested 0% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Central Secs Corporation accumulated 180,000 shares or 3.12% of the stock. Williams Jones Assocs Ltd Liability holds 133,255 shares. First Bancorporation Of Omaha reported 2,909 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Company accumulated 677,888 shares. Raymond James And Assocs holds 0.12% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 693,941 shares. Olstein Capital Limited Partnership accumulated 35,000 shares or 0.63% of the stock. Caprock Group Inc Inc owns 8,543 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Price Cap Inc reported 1.27% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP).

