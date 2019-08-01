Shareholder Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Has Increased Constellation Brands (STZ) Stake; As Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) Share Price Rose, Harvest Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake by $861,042

Harvest Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) by 24.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Management Inc sold 3,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The hedge fund held 10,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65 million, down from 14,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $2.88 during the last trading session, reaching $255.68. About 145,564 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.8 x 19 mm x 305 mm 21G x ® x 12 Catalog; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK Lab Use, catalog no. 442828; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Lithium Heparin Green Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 366664 (UDI: 5038290366664; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BECAME AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST RESULTS FROM MAGELLAN DIAGNOSTICS LEADCARE TESTING SYSTEMS; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Tan Top Tube; Catalog Number: 367855 (UDI: 50382903678551); 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Becton Dickinson & Co. Sr Unsec Nts ‘BBB’

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 36.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc bought 5,607 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 20,960 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.68M, up from 15,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $197.83. About 209,638 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 13/03/2018 – Kim Crawford Wines Introduces Kim Crawford Signature Reserve Sauvignon Blanc

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $3.05 EPS, up 4.81% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.91 per share. BDX’s profit will be $822.67 million for 20.96 P/E if the $3.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.76% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Whittier Trust Of Nevada has 0.09% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 4,913 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Ser holds 213 shares. 86,833 were reported by Washington Comm. Duncker Streett & Company accumulated 10,107 shares. 115,600 were accumulated by Ardevora Asset Mgmt Llp. Northern Trust Corp holds 0.2% or 3.22 million shares. The Kentucky-based Barr E S & has invested 0.02% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Willingdon Wealth Management reported 20,444 shares stake. 73,342 were accumulated by Kanawha Management Ltd Co. Mariner Limited holds 0.57% or 203,154 shares. Illinois-based First Midwest Fincl Bank Tru Division has invested 0.22% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Covington Capital Management owns 14,804 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Nelson Roberts Investment Advsr Limited Liability Corporation, a California-based fund reported 160 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp holds 0.25% or 94,058 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Co Lc stated it has 404,387 shares or 0.73% of all its holdings.

Harvest Capital Management Inc, which manages about $423.50 million and $314.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap Etf by 50,865 shares to 271,632 shares, valued at $9.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Csx Corp Com (NYSE:CSX) by 4,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,850 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond Etf (AGG).