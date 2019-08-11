Shareholder Marcato Capital Management LP Raised Craft Brew Alliance (Call) (BREW) Position; As Netscout Systems (NTCT) Share Value Declined, S&T Bank Has Trimmed Its Stake by $610,484

S&T Bank decreased its stake in Netscout Systems Inc (NTCT) by 6.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&T Bank sold 21,803 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.70% . The institutional investor held 307,196 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.62 million, down from 328,999 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&T Bank who had been investing in Netscout Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $22.38. About 307,785 shares traded. NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) has declined 4.44% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NTCT News: 03/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within NetScout, Entegris, Pinnacle Entertainment, First Foundatio; 13/03/2018 NETSCOUT Expands Service Assurance Solution; 04/05/2018 – Netscout could attract activist looking for M&A deal – sources [21:25 BST04 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 07/05/2018 – NetScout Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in NetScout; 03/05/2018 – NETSCOUT 4Q ADJ REV $238.5M, EST. $254.4M; 03/05/2018 – NetScout Systems 4Q Rev $235.2M; 04/04/2018 – NETSCOUT ENGAGE ’18 Dedicated to Helping Customers Win in the Digital World; 15/05/2018 – NetScout Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7; 19/04/2018 – DJ NetScout Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NTCT)

Marcato Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Craft Brew Alliance Inc (Call) (BREW) by 22.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marcato Capital Management Lp bought 92,991 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.02% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.99 million, up from 407,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marcato Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Craft Brew Alliance Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $285.94 million market cap company. The stock decreased 6.67% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $14.69. About 116,644 shares traded or 17.94% up from the average. Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) has declined 19.02% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BREW News: 07/03/2018 – CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC SAYS CONFIRMING FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Craft Brew Alliance, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BREW); 09/05/2018 – CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC – RECONFIRMED GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR; 07/03/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance 4Q EPS 40c; 07/03/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance Reports Record Performance in 2017 and Expects Continued lmprovements in 2018; 09/05/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance 1Q EPS 1c; 07/03/2018 – CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC – QTRLY SHIPMENTS DECREASED 5.6% OVER THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 Craft Brew Alliance Reports Record Performance in 2017 and Expects Continued Improvements in 2018; 25/04/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance Releases 2017 Annual Sustainability Highlights

Marcato Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.47B and $644.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dxc Technology Co (Call) by 150,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $9.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) by 229,566 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 177,443 shares, and cut its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NASDAQ:NCLH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold BREW shares while 18 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 6.73 million shares or 0.01% more from 6.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Florida-based Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advisors Inc has invested 0% in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW). Tower Capital Limited (Trc), New York-based fund reported 975 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtn accumulated 855 shares. 6,000 were reported by Regions Financial. Blackrock accumulated 0% or 675,642 shares. 38,987 were reported by Fairpointe Limited Liability Company. 97,238 were accumulated by Prelude Cap Management Limited Liability Company. Pnc Service holds 52 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 276,148 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1,328 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW). Northern Tru Corp holds 163,775 shares. Wells Fargo Mn reported 42,025 shares. Washington Trust Savings Bank has 879 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Advisory Ser Ntwk Ltd invested in 29 shares.

More notable recent Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Craft Brew Alliance: Still In The Eye Of The Beholder As The Deadline Looms – Seeking Alpha” on May 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dunkin’ Brands gains after Argus lift – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Craft Beer Still Worth Investing In? – Nasdaq” on January 11, 2019. More interesting news about Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Chart Industries Supplies Nitro Beverages – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 58% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

More notable recent NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “NetScout Wasting Away – Seeking Alpha” on July 27, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Why NetScout Systems Inc. Stock Dropped Today – The Motley Fool” published on January 10, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Avoid NetScout After Another Weak Quarter – Seeking Alpha” on October 27, 2017. More interesting news about NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “NETSCOUT Appoints Vivian Vitale and Michael Szabados to Board of Directors – Business Wire” published on February 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “NetScout’s Capital Structure: Too Much Goodwill? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 03, 2018.

S&T Bank, which manages about $444.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 46,183 shares to 639,643 shares, valued at $6.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Quad / Graphics Inc (NYSE:QUAD) by 219,635 shares in the quarter, for a total of 736,738 shares, and has risen its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold NTCT shares while 50 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 74.59 million shares or 2.67% less from 76.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Management has 237,933 shares. Sg Americas Securities Lc holds 0% or 6,637 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 43,716 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) or 98,407 shares. Advisory Svcs Network Lc accumulated 0.02% or 9,574 shares. Quantitative Investment Management holds 0.03% of its portfolio in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) for 18,404 shares. Horrell Mngmt holds 201,001 shares. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT). Gp invested 0.02% in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT). Macquarie Ltd invested in 0.06% or 1.29M shares. Moreover, Gabelli Funds Limited Co has 0% invested in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) for 11,988 shares. Yorktown Management Research Company reported 0.11% stake. 5.91 million were accumulated by Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 0.02% of its portfolio in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT). Ameritas Invest Ptnrs reported 26,932 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.