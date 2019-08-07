Shareholder Marathon Asset Management Llp Has Lifted United Parcel Services Cl B (UPS) Holding; Citizens Finl Group (CFG) Shareholder Ejf Capital Lowered Its Stake as Shares Rose

Marathon Asset Management Llp increased its stake in United Parcel Services Cl B (UPS) by 3.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Llp bought 23,624 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The hedge fund held 778,123 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.95 million, up from 754,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Llp who had been investing in United Parcel Services Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $115.42. About 2.45M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 25/04/2018 – UPS OFFERS VOLUNTARY RETIREMENT INCENTIVE TO ELIGIBLE U.S.-BASE; 01/05/2018 – Chris Cassidy to Lead UPS’s Global Healthcare Logistics Strategy; 30/05/2018 – UPS SAYS WORKING WITH LOCAL AUTHORITIES IN INVESTIGATION; 23/04/2018 – UPS Promotes Charlene Thomas to West Region Pres; 10/05/2018 – UPS – UPS SHAREOWNERS DID NOT APPROVE PROPOSALS TO PREPARE AN ANNUAL REPORT ON LOBBYING ACTIVITIES; 12/04/2018 – UPS Consumer Survey Shows Popularity of Third-Party Marketplaces; 23/04/2018 – UPS Promotes Charlene Thomas To West Region President; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE – ON MAY 30, CO, UPS ENTERED AMENDED EXHIBIT A TO VEHICLE PURCHASE AGREEMENT DATED JUNE 4, 2014; 30/05/2018 – Explosion Damages UPS Freight Hub in Kentucky; 05/04/2018 – Pop-Ups Offer Classes on Today’s Hot Topics

Ejf Capital Llc decreased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 2.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc sold 24,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The hedge fund held 1.18M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.30 million, down from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.31% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $33.28. About 5.56 million shares traded or 33.26% up from the average. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 02/04/2018 – Global Finance Ranks Citizens Bank as Best Bank in Northeast and Great Lakes Regions for 2018; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Acquisition of Franklin American Mortgage Expected to Close in 3Q; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – COMPANY EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE ANNUAL EXPENSE SYNERGIES OF ABOUT $50 MLN BY 2020; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $78M; 24/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL – REDEMPTION PRICE FOR NOTES WILL BE EQUAL TO 100% OF NOTES REDEEMED, PLUS ANY ACCRUED & UNPAID INTEREST TO, BUT EXCLUDING DATE; 09/03/2018 – Dir Landy Gifts 383 Of Citizens Financial Services Inc; 29/03/2018 – Citizens Bank Named Top Bank in the 2018 Temkin Experience Ratings; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL FOR FOR $511 MLN IN CASH; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Puchase Includes Mortgage Servicing Rights Portfolio Valued at $550M; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL TO ACQUIRE FRANKLIN AMERICAN MORTGAGE

Marathon Asset Management Llp, which manages about $50.94B and $7.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magna International Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 9,280 shares to 395,115 shares, valued at $19.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 37,527 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 727,044 shares, and cut its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. The insider Peretz Richard N. sold 9,112 shares worth $1.01M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shoker Invest Counsel Incorporated owns 13,007 shares for 1.07% of their portfolio. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested in 0.1% or 21,288 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc owns 3.52 million shares. Brandywine Global Invest Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.47% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 607,898 shares. Lvw Advsr Lc stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). The Oregon-based Ims Capital Mngmt has invested 0.22% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Stevens First Principles Invest Advisors reported 0.01% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Ci has invested 0.62% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Blume Capital Mngmt stated it has 120 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. American Intl Group Inc holds 0.12% or 270,767 shares in its portfolio. Haverford Tru holds 0.78% or 375,782 shares in its portfolio. Bill Melinda Gates Foundation Trust invested 2.42% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Lc reported 9,178 shares. Prudential Fincl invested in 860,001 shares. Pinnacle Associate Limited invested in 0.04% or 17,169 shares.

Ejf Capital Llc, which manages about $7.64B and $837.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF) by 103,738 shares to 550,802 shares, valued at $7.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pacific City Financial Corp by 735,798 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.46 million shares, and has risen its stake in Business First Bancshares In.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold CFG shares while 179 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 416.89 million shares or 3.37% less from 431.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street holds 22.78 million shares. First Business Svcs Incorporated holds 0.08% or 14,396 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj owns 10,000 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset holds 21,095 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 21,325 shares stake. Hudson Bay Capital Mngmt LP has invested 0.06% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Cibc Ww Mkts reported 0.02% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Finemark Bankshares Trust holds 102,793 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Utah Retirement Sys accumulated 88,400 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv invested 0.1% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Court Place Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Pictet Asset Limited has 0.02% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Moreover, Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Haverford Com invested in 0.01% or 9,217 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De owns 43,018 shares.