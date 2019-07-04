Shareholder Maplelane Capital Has Increased Netflix (NFLX) Position; Capital Guardian Trust Company Stake In Prudential Plc Adr (PUK) Was Has Increased

Maplelane Capital Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 154.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc bought 333,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 548,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $195.39 million, up from 215,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $166.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $6.29 during the last trading session, reaching $381.72. About 3.77M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 12/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple inks deal to buy the `Netflix of magazines’; 10/04/2018 – Netflix Earnings: This Train Keeps Chugging Along — Barrons.com; 25/05/2018 – Netflix just hit records; one market watcher sees it rising another 30 percent (via @TradingNation); 06/04/2018 – Netflix offering more than $300 mln for billboard company; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – lsraelis kill 28 protesters as US moves embassy; 12/03/2018 – Stranger Things happening at $NFLX. Wit mkt cap up $17 BIL in a week and short interest. at 10 year low. Citron thinks the stock can be shorted back to $300. Content spend unsustainable long term; 03/04/2018 – Hollywood Torrent: Spotify Goes Public, Netflix’s Global Diplomacy, The `Roseanne’ Revival; 01/05/2018 – SONY Pictures Entertainment, ABC’s The Good Doctor & Netflix’s Atypical Honored by Ed Asner and Autism Society at 2nd Annual Au; 26/03/2018 – MediaConfidntial: ‘Netflix For Podcasts’ Doubtful Despite Growing Listenership; 08/05/2018 – Cannes Festival Opens Under Specter of #MeToo, Sans Netflix

Capital Guardian Trust Company increased its stake in Prudential Plc Adr (PUK) by 19.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Guardian Trust Company bought 81,007 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 497,660 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.05 million, up from 416,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Company who had been investing in Prudential Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $44.84. About 153,936 shares traded. Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) has declined 18.86% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.29% the S&P500. Some Historical PUK News: 06/03/2018 – U.K. TO REVIEW INTO PRUDENTIAL SUPERVISION OF CO-OPERATIVE BANK; 02/04/2018 – RBI: PRUDENTIAL NORMS FOR CLASSIFICATION, VALUATION AND OPERATI; 14/03/2018 – Prudential split adds to shake-up of insurance sector; 14/03/2018 – Prudential PLC 2017 Solvency II Surplus GBP13.3B; 25/03/2018 – ICICI PRUDENTIAL BUYS 7.60% OF SV CREDITLINE; 14/03/2018 – Prudential to Resume Trading in Hong Kong on Thursday Morning After Announcement to Demerge M&G Prudential; 04/05/2018 – Boise Cascade Transfers $151.8M Pension Plan Assets to Prudential for Purchase of Group Annuity Contract; 05/04/2018 – FinanclNews[Reg]: Ex-Prudential CEO named chairman of Morgan Stanley’s European arm; 29/05/2018 – Prudential CDS Widens 14 Bps, Most in 22 Months; 14/03/2018 – PRUDENTIAL S. II SURPLUS ON AN EST. PROFORMA SHAREHOLDER BASIS

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68B and $3.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 198,500 shares to 441,500 shares, valued at $123.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 91,421 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,579 shares, and cut its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

