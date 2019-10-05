Shareholder Manatuck Hill Partners Increased Marchex (MCHX) Stake; Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) Shareholder Halcyon Management Partners LP Raised Stake by $6.80 Million

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc increased its stake in Marchex Inc (MCHX) by 51.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc bought 77,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.94% . The hedge fund held 228,700 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.08M, up from 151,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc who had been investing in Marchex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $138.07 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.21. About 35,723 shares traded. Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) has risen 44.52% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHX News: 03/05/2018 – Marchex Sees 2Q Rev $21M or Mor; 29/05/2018 – Marchex Updates Second Quarter 2018 Financial Outlook; 07/03/2018 Marchex to Attend the 2018 Roth Conference; 03/05/2018 – Marchex 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 29/05/2018 – Marchex Sees 2Q Rev $19.5M-$21M; 03/05/2018 – Marchex 1Q Rev $21.9M; 13/03/2018 – Marchex Releases Industry-Leading Speech Analytics Capabilities and Empowers Companies to Uncover Actionable Insights Between Callers and Brands; 23/04/2018 – DJ Marchex Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCHX)

Halcyon Management Partners Lp increased its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (ONCE) by 64.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halcyon Management Partners Lp bought 66,697 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The institutional investor held 170,318 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.44 million, up from 103,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halcyon Management Partners Lp who had been investing in Spark Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $97.56. About 489,942 shares traded or 15.24% up from the average. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) has risen 36.68% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ONCE News: 10/04/2018 – MOODY’S: $8.7 BILLION ACQUISITION OF AVEXIS STRENGTHENS NOVARTIS’S PIPELINE IN GENE THERAPY, BUT REDUCES FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY; 30/04/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS SELLS PRIORITY REVIEW VOUCHER FOR $110M; 20/03/2018 – SPARK’S LUXTURNA GETS FIRST COMMERCIAL USE 3 MOS AFTER FDA OK; 10/04/2018 – AveXis sells on Novartis approach; 08/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics 1Q Loss $46.4M; 30/04/2018 – Spark Therapeutics Sells Priority Review Voucher for $110 Million; 11/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – THE CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OF PHILADELPHIA FOUNDATION REPORTS 10.7 PCT STAKE IN SPARK THERAPEUTICS AS OF MARCH 9, 2018 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr $1.25; 22/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics and Pfizer Announce Data from 15 Participants with Hemophilia B Showing Persistent and Sustained Factor IX Levels with No Serious Adverse Events

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.83 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 6 investors sold MCHX shares while 22 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 22.91 million shares or 11.05% more from 20.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Herald Invest Management Limited invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Vanguard Grp Incorporated reported 1.53 million shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested in 0% or 110,764 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 35,600 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 1,647 shares or 0% of the stock. 131,698 were accumulated by Comml Bank Of Mellon. Moreover, Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) for 24,297 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Communication The stated it has 0% in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Prescott Cap Management Limited Liability Company holds 48,888 shares. Ameriprise holds 24,772 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tudor Inv Corp Et Al owns 11,625 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citigroup Inc accumulated 0% or 8,856 shares. American Intll Grp reported 0% stake. Wells Fargo & Company Mn invested 0% of its portfolio in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). 471,830 were accumulated by Millennium Management Limited Liability Corporation.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 13 buys, and 0 sales for $1.75 million activity.

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc, which manages about $1.24 billion and $214.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) by 15,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $1.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Good Times Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:GTIM) by 360,030 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 474,965 shares, and cut its stake in Red Lion Hotels Corp (NYSE:RLH).