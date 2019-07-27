Shareholder Main Street Research Has Upped Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position; Csat Investment Advisory LP Lowered Its Qualcomm (QCOM) Position by $709,020 as Market Valuation Rose

Csat Investment Advisory Lp decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 99.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp sold 11,817 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 83 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5,000, down from 11,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $75.22. About 8.26 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 12/03/2018 – U.S. TREASURY SAYS FOLLOWING ISSUANCE BY CFIUS OF INTERIM ORDER, BROADCOM TOOK A SERIES OF ACTIONS VIOLATING THE ORDER; 20/03/2018 – CHINA IS SAID TO SEEK PROTECTIONS FROM QUALCOMM FOR LOCAL FIRMS; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO MOLLENKOPF SAYS STILL EXPECT APPROVAL OF NXP DEAL – CNBC; 18/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS FIRST EVALUATED NON-HEADCOUNT EXPENSE REDUCTIONS, BUT CONCLUDED THAT A WORKFORCE REDUCTION IS NEEDED- SPOKESPERSON; 19/03/2018 – Rep. Hunter: TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOLLOWS HUNTER LEAD ON REVIEWING QUALCOMM DEAL; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM – MAKING GOOD PROGRESS ON EXECUTING $1 BILLION COST PLAN, ARE FOCUSED ON CLOSING PENDING ACQUISITION OF NXP; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom Drops Qualcomm Bid After Trump Opposition on Security; 06/03/2018 – Treasury cites national security and competition for 5G as risks in Qualcomm-Broadcom tie-up; 25/04/2018 – ZTE tells suppliers China trade row may be factor in U.S. ban; 07/05/2018 – FierceWireless: BREAKING: Qualcomm’s Matt Grob has left the company. Grob was Qualcomm’s executive vice president of

Main Street Research Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 7.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Main Street Research Llc bought 5,014 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 71,197 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.95M, up from 66,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Main Street Research Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $347.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $130.73. About 4.71 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – Dominic Caruso Says Johnson & Johnson Is Still Planning for Strong 2018 (Video); 21/03/2018 – Bloomberg Big Decisions: Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky (Video); 16/03/2018 – J&J says it’s received a $2.1 billion bid for LifeScan diabetes business; 29/03/2018 – Arkansas sues opioid manufacturers for roles in epidemic; 18/04/2018 – J&J Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Another #Alzheimers drug bites the dust… $JNJ terminates development of its BACE inhibitor atabecestat due to liver tox; 07/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMA – FDA APPROVAL OF DARZALEX IN COMBINATION WITH BORTEZOMIB, MELPHALAN AND PREDNISONE MARKS ITS FIFTH INDICATION IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 20/03/2018 – J&J – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES $1.9B-$2.3B; 11/05/2018 – Risperdal Consta (Johnson & Johnson): Global Drug Overview & Outlook 2017/2018-2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4.

Csat Investment Advisory Lp, which manages about $412.74M and $197.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Us Hlthcare Etf (IYH) by 1,564 shares to 4,748 shares, valued at $920,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,105 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4.

