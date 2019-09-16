Shareholder Magnetar Financial Has Lifted Waters (WAT) Stake; South Texas Money Management LTD Has Decreased Its Position in Occidental Petroleum (OXY) as Valuation Declined

South Texas Money Management Ltd decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum (OXY) by 8.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd sold 47,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 534,024 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.85 million, down from 581,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $45.09. About 11.15 million shares traded or 24.59% up from the average. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 16/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $86 FROM $77; 23/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS NO DECISION YET ON WHETHER TO INCREASE 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET; 09/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – OIL AND GAS PRE-TAX INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WAS $750 MILLION, COMPARED TO $44 MILLION FOR THE PRIOR QUARTER; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL 1Q CORE EPS 92C, EST. 71C; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS EXPECTS PERMIAN RESOURCES BUSINESS TO BE CASH FLOW BREAKEVEN BY THIRD QUARTER; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Adj EPS 92c; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CEO DECLINES TO DETAIL VOLUME, TIMING OF BUYBACKS

Magnetar Financial Llc increased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 181.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Magnetar Financial Llc bought 7,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The hedge fund held 11,415 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.46M, up from 4,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Magnetar Financial Llc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $232.13. About 481,960 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 02/05/2018 – Teton Waters Ranch Names Chief Executive Officer; 24/04/2018 – WATERS SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $8.10-$8.30, HAD SEEN $8.00-$8.25; 17/05/2018 – VIETNAM SAYS ITS OIL AND GAS OPERATIONS ARE CONDUCTED IN WATERS ‘ENTIRELY UNDER VIETNAMESE SOVEREIGNTY’; 12/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: Waters Introduces Resolution to Honor Vietnam Veterans & Memorials to their Service; 17/04/2018 – Exclusive: Netflix, Long an AWS Customer, Tests Waters on Google Cloud; 03/04/2018 – Waters Corp To Invest $215M in Precision Chemistry Manufacturing in Massachusetts; 27/03/2018 – European Majors Join Race for Mexico Oil Bonanza in Gulf Waters; 27/05/2018 – China Protests U.S. Warships in Disputed Waters; 24/04/2018 – Waters Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters Statement at Hearing with Vice Chairman for Supervision of the Federal Reserve

Magnetar Financial Llc, which manages about $13.74B and $5.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exterran Corp by 205,427 shares to 1.21M shares, valued at $17.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE) by 31,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 885,199 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 36 investors sold WAT shares while 186 reduced holdings.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 sales for $5.82 million activity. $242,650 worth of stock was bought by Vangolen Glenn M. on Tuesday, June 11. Batchelder Eugene L. also bought $437,790 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10. $203,401 worth of stock was bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W. on Thursday, June 13. KLESSE WILLIAM R also bought $482,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares. Dillon Kenneth bought $222,850 worth of stock. On Monday, June 10 the insider Hollub Vicki A. bought $1.80 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings.

South Texas Money Management Ltd, which manages about $2.17B and $2.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 11,975 shares to 23,950 shares, valued at $737,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell Mdcap Value Ix (IWS) by 4,588 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,748 shares, and has risen its stake in Wal Mart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).