Shareholder Madison Investment Holdings Has Raised Bristol (BMY) Holding; Timpani Capital Management Has Upped Its Glu Mobile Com (GLUU) Stake by $398,700

Madison Investment Holdings Inc increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 68.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc bought 39,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 96,671 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.61M, up from 57,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $47.32. About 11.86M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 26/04/2018 – LUPUS THERAPEUTICS, BMY TO COLLABORATE ON BMS-986165 TESTING; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY ELIQUIS WORLDWIDE REVENUE $1,506 MLN VS $1,101 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda helps lung cancer patients live longer in trial; 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of lmmunoPulse® IL-12 and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Triple Negative Breast Cancer; 26/04/2018 – BMY CEO SAYS OPDIVO IS A GROWTH FRANCHISE; 11/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Eliquis Associated With Lower Rates of Stroke, Major Bleeding Than Patients Receiving Rivaroxaban or Dabigatran; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pembrolizumab) Combination Trials; 29/05/2018 – EXELIXIS: FDA ACCEPTS SNDA FOR CABOMETYX; 23/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 4/23/2018, 7:45 PM

Timpani Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Glu Mobile Inc Com (GLUU) by 25.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timpani Capital Management Llc bought 39,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.86% . The institutional investor held 195,264 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14M, up from 155,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timpani Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Glu Mobile Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $747.94 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.09% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $5.02. About 2.42 million shares traded. Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) has risen 43.46% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GLUU News: 01/05/2018 – GLU MOBILE 1Q LOSS/SHR 5C, EST. EPS 2C; 23/03/2018 – Glu Mobile Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Glu Mobile 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 01/05/2018 – GLU MOBILE 1Q REV. $81.4M, EST. $72.9M; 28/03/2018 – Glu Launches MLB Tap Sports Baseball 2018; 17/04/2018 – Glu Mobile Rises for 7 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6 Years; 22/04/2018 – DJ Glu Mobile Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLUU); 14/03/2018 Glu Mobile Announces New Employment Inducement Awards; 07/05/2018 – Glu Mobile Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Nokomis Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Glu Mobile

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Research Mgmt invested in 0.2% or 14,652 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 3.98 million shares. 3.79M were accumulated by Prudential Finance. Shayne Co Limited Liability holds 4,222 shares. Korea Inv accumulated 1.22 million shares. Hikari Power Limited holds 62,080 shares. Cornerstone Cap stated it has 7,796 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Art Advsr Limited Liability Com owns 175,970 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Perella Weinberg Prns Mngmt Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 19,431 shares. Weatherly Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.05% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Community Commercial Bank Of Raymore owns 6,480 shares. Duncker Streett And Inc holds 0.64% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 57,766 shares. Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 716,759 shares. Sphera Funds Management stated it has 879,900 shares. Manchester Mgmt Ltd reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. Samuels Theodore R. II had bought 5,000 shares worth $236,440.

Madison Investment Holdings Inc, which manages about $5.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 470,498 shares to 368,412 shares, valued at $26.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Ftse Europe Etf (VGK) by 641,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 359,151 shares, and cut its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 22 investors sold GLUU shares while 50 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 77.23 million shares or 9.83% more from 70.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Grp has 0% invested in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) for 900,900 shares. Citigroup has invested 0% in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). Mirae Asset Global Com Ltd owns 76,204 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Artemis Investment Llp holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) for 1.52M shares. Toth Advisory holds 200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 132,100 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can owns 1,948 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Legal And General Public Limited Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). Moreover, Dimensional Fund LP has 0.01% invested in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). Pnc Financial Serv Grp Inc reported 788 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings holds 24,000 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers owns 148,279 shares. Bluecrest Mgmt accumulated 10,912 shares. Summit Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability reported 12,498 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Liability holds 76,200 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $56.26 million activity.