Shareholder Madison Investment Holdings Boosted Brown & Brown (BRO) Position; As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Market Value Declined, First Trust Bank LTD Has Decreased Its Stake

Madison Investment Holdings Inc increased its stake in Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) by 1.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc bought 22,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.68% . The institutional investor held 1.84M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.61M, up from 1.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in Brown & Brown Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $36.51. About 827,400 shares traded. Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) has risen 22.17% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BRO News: 11/04/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces the Asset Acquisition of Manning & Nozick Insurance Agency; 01/05/2018 – BROWN & BROWN, IN PACT TO BUY SERVCO PACIFIC INSURANCE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Brown & Brown Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRO); 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown 1Q Net $90.8M; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown 1Q Rev $501.5M; 08/05/2018 – BROWN & BROWN INC BRO.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $24.5; 19/03/2018 Fitch Publishes Unrated Issuer Report on Brown & Brown, Inc; 01/05/2018 – Brown & Brown: Servco Pacific Transaction Expected to Close in June 2018; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown 1Q EPS 32c; 14/05/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces the Asset Acquisition of Automotive Development Group, LLC

First Trust Bank Ltd decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 30.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Bank Ltd sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 24,700 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.19 million, down from 35,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Bank Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $469.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $180.46. About 15.10M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 30/05/2018 – SUNING.COM MAY HAVE RAISED 5.6B YUAN FROM ALIBABA SHARE SALE; 21/03/2018 – MEDIA-China’s JD.com, Alibaba plan to issue CDRs – Caixin; 20/03/2018 – Henderson China Opportunities Exits HKEX, Buys More Alibaba; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP – WILL LEND ITS FULL SUPPORT TO ELE.ME INCLUDING ACCESS TO ITS NEW RETAIL INFRASTRUCTURE, PRODUCT OFFERINGS AND TECHNOLOGY EXPERTISE; 03/05/2018 – GUANGZHOU ZHIGUANG ELECTRIC 002169.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC COOPERATION FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD COMPUTING ARM ALIYUN; 08/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: ROCKET INTERNET SE: ALIBABA ACQUIRES DARAZ; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding 4Q EPS 46c; 15/03/2018 – Alibaba Cloud’s Indonesian Data Center Commences Operation; 17/04/2018 – Alibaba, Baidu, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say; 19/03/2018 – Last year, Alibaba upped its stake in the Singapore-based firm from 51 percent to 83 percent

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.58, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 12 investors sold BRO shares while 78 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 191.60 million shares or 0.83% less from 193.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cannell Peter B & Co Inc holds 6,000 shares. Utah Retirement holds 44,436 shares. The Missouri-based Scout Invs has invested 0.16% in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). Great Lakes Advisors Limited Liability has 0.05% invested in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). Keybank Natl Association Oh stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). Meritage reported 11,870 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 0.09% in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership holds 1.99 million shares. Select Equity Group Lp has invested 0% in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). 97,050 were reported by Tower Bridge. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability, a Connecticut-based fund reported 12,573 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Svcs invested in 0.02% or 1,120 shares. Spectrum Management Group Inc owns 0.01% invested in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) for 800 shares. Moreover, South Texas Money Mngmt has 0.24% invested in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) for 168,811 shares.

Since July 25, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $179,806 activity.

Madison Investment Holdings Inc, which manages about $5.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 62,805 shares to 119,070 shares, valued at $13.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in T (NYSE:TMUS) by 7,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,200 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Japan Etf.