Shareholder Macquarie Group LTD Upped Douglas Emmett (DEI) Position; Yhb Investment Advisors Increased Position in United Technologies (UTX) as Market Value Declined

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 3.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc bought 3,189 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 92,955 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.10 million, up from 89,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $136.99. About 1.23 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 20/03/2018 – COLUMN-Commentary: Xi’s unlimited term raises risks for Silicon Valley; 07/03/2018 – GRAPHIC-GE value could slip to lowest among large U.S. industrials; 26/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES, THIRD POINT GRANTED HSR EARLY TERMINATION; 23/05/2018 – Ackman makes roughly $1 billion bet on Lowe’s; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 07/05/2018 – Otis Introduces the Link™ Escalator; 20/04/2018 – TN Warn Notices: Goodrich Corporation d/b/a UTC Aerospace Systems – 2018/4/20; 21/05/2018 – United Technologies Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Otis Signs Historic Escalator Contract with SNCF French Rail; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES INCREASE IN PRATT INVENTORY TURNS

Macquarie Group Ltd increased its stake in Douglas Emmett Inc (DEI) by 15.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macquarie Group Ltd bought 12,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% . The institutional investor held 87,850 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.50M, up from 75,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd who had been investing in Douglas Emmett Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.42B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $42.36. About 584,769 shares traded. Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) has risen 6.58% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DEI News: 26/04/2018 – ENGINEERS UNION: DOUGLAS EMMETT HLDRS SHOULDN’T VOTE FOR O’HERN; 08/05/2018 – DOUGLAS EMMETT BOOSTS FORECAST FOR YEAR FFO/SHR; 08/05/2018 – DOUGLAS EMMETT INC QTRLY SAME PROPERTY CASH NOI INCREASED BY 1.4% TO $93.3 MILLION; 17/05/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI CEO SAYS GOING AHEAD WITH PLAN; 08/05/2018 – Douglas Emmett 1Q FFO 49c/Shr; 12/04/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI CEO SAYS EXPECTS TO CLOSE BY END-MAY BAD LOAN SECURITISATION PROCESS; 18/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Mueller Industries, Senior Housing Properties Trust, Federated Investors, Midstates Pet; 08/05/2018 – DOUGLAS EMMETT SEES FY FFO/SHR $1.98 TO $2.04, EST. $1.99; 26/04/2018 – IUOE Urges Vote “AGAINST” Douglas Emmett Director Thomas O’Hern; 11/04/2018 – ITALY TREASURY OFFICIAL DISMISSES AS “FANTASY” SUGGESTIONS IN MEDIA THAT STATE LENDER CDP COULD BUY MONTE DEI PASCHI

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 9 investors sold DEI shares while 84 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 158.47 million shares or 2.92% more from 153.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nomura Asset Mgmt holds 0.04% or 110,648 shares in its portfolio. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Co reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI). Us Savings Bank De has 0% invested in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI). M&T Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI). Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Co accumulated 7,564 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership reported 150 shares stake. Honeywell Interest reported 1% stake. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) for 142,244 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 515,394 shares stake. Aviva Public Ltd Company reported 0.03% in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI). Glenmede Tru Na stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI). Quantbot Limited Partnership has 5,371 shares. Cwm reported 362 shares stake. Moreover, Aew Mngmt LP has 2.4% invested in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) for 1.98 million shares. World Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 0.01% invested in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) for 7,590 shares.

Macquarie Group Ltd, which manages about $57.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR) by 399 shares to 1,460 shares, valued at $4.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH) by 31,074 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 141 shares, and cut its stake in Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD).

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $966.41M and $629.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 18,246 shares to 184,605 shares, valued at $24.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,358 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,184 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).