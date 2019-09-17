Shareholder M&R Capital Management Increased Philip Morris Intl Com (PM) Position; Lilly Eli & Co Com (LLY) Stock Price Declined While Buffington Mohr Mcneal Trimmed Its Position by $477,400

M&R Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc Com (PM) by 112.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&R Capital Management Inc bought 5,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 9,901 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $777,000, up from 4,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $71.99. About 4.46 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Operating Cash Flow Over $9 Billion; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY CIGARETTE SHIPMENT VOLUME OF 164.3 BLN UNITS, DOWN BY 9.3 BLN UNITS OR 5.3%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST ON LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q South and Southeast Asia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 6.1%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Volumes Drop — Earnings Review; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q EPS $1.00; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Earnings: Is a 16% Plunge a Buying Opportunity? — Barron’s Blog

Buffington Mohr Mcneal decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co Com (LLY) by 64.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buffington Mohr Mcneal sold 4,340 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 2,385 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $264,000, down from 6,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buffington Mohr Mcneal who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $110.94. About 1.08M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 26/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Opdivo Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and Previously Treated Renal Cell Carcinoma; 19/04/2018 – FDA STAFF REPORT DISCUSSES LILLY, INCYTE’S ARTHRITIS DRUG; 23/04/2018 – Elanco Animal Health, a Division of Eli Lilly, Named Christopher Jensen as CFO; 04/04/2018 – Eli Lilly: Phase 3 Study of Cyramza Met Primary Endpoint; 04/04/2018 – TERNS PHARMACEUTICALS LICENSE PACT WITH ELI LILLY; 16/03/2018 – POTTERY BARN BRANDS DEBUT EXCLUSIVE COLLECTION WITH CELEBRATED RESORT WEAR BRAND LILLY PULITZER; 18/04/2018 – Pfenex and NT Pharma Enter into a Development and License Agreement for Pfenex’s PF708 Therapeutic Equivalent Candidate to Forteo®; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly Raises 2018 R&D Expenses View to $5.2B-$5.4B; 02/04/2018 – SELLAS Life Sciences Announces Positive Interim Data from Phase 2b NeuVax™ (nelipepimut-S) Clinical Trial in Combination with Herceptin® in HER2 1+/2+ Breast Cancer Patients; 11/04/2018 – Eli Lilly And Company – Form 10-K

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 2.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.39 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.38B for 19.40 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual EPS reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.67% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 2.88% or $0.04 from last year's $1.39 per share. LLY's profit will be $1.38B for 19.40 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual EPS reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.66 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 81 investors sold LLY shares while 459 reduced holdings.

Buffington Mohr Mcneal, which manages about $309.71M and $319.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (NYSE:ECL) by 3,170 shares to 27,572 shares, valued at $5.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xylem Inc Com (NYSE:XYL) by 10,949 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,854 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares 0 (SLQD).

Since March 26, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 1 insider sale for $26.87 million activity. The insider LILLY ENDOWMENT INC sold 205,000 shares worth $26.94M.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings.

M&R Capital Management Inc, which manages about $538.18 million and $442.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (NYSE:SLB) by 9,868 shares to 2,659 shares, valued at $105,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.