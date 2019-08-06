Shareholder M Holdings Securities Raised Carnival (CCL) Stake; As Baidu (BIDU) Stock Value Declined, Scotia Capital Boosted Holding

M Holdings Securities Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 289.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Holdings Securities Inc bought 12,105 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 16,290 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $826,000, up from 4,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $44.94. About 2.42M shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 16/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Named ‘America’s Most Trusted Cruise Line’ By Reader’s Digest For Fourth Year In A Row; 06/05/2018 – New York Post: Water line break floods rooms on hellish Carnival cruise; 10/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Unveils Largest, Most Technologically Advanced Operations Center In Cruise Industry; 26/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: Viya Announces Carnival Closings; 09/05/2018 – Carnival, Port of Brisbane Plan to Develop A$158M Cruise Terminal; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL REVERSES LOSS IN LONDON, RISES 0.5% AFTER FY RESULT; 17/04/2018 – Upper Makefieldf: UM Fire Company Carnival – May 1 – May 5; 15/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line To Offer Three Exciting Longer Length Carnival Journeys Sailings In 2019, Including 24-Day Trans-Pacific C; 09/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Lines, Port of Brisbane Get Conditional OK for New Australia Terminal; 15/03/2018 – Carnival Corporation & plc To Hold Conference Call On First Quarter Earnings

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. $930,000 worth of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) shares were bought by WEISENBURGER RANDALL J.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oak Ridge Ltd Com holds 0.03% or 8,586 shares in its portfolio. Toth Finance Advisory invested in 0% or 210 shares. The Australia-based Commonwealth Financial Bank Of has invested 0.03% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Maryland Cap Management holds 0.39% or 61,491 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Service Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.11% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Alpha Windward holds 0.03% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) or 1,027 shares. Parametrica reported 4,821 shares. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd stated it has 72,940 shares. 21,558 are owned by Fdx Advsr. Schroder Inv Grp reported 856,383 shares stake. Camarda Fincl Advsr Ltd Llc accumulated 326 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 34,378 are owned by New England Rech Mgmt. Prudential Public Ltd stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). 4,870 are held by Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe). 980 were reported by Brown Brothers Harriman Company.

M Holdings Securities Inc, which manages about $733.83 million and $432.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr by 7,760 shares to 21,845 shares, valued at $1.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (RWO) by 8,178 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,861 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

