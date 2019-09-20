Shareholder M Holdings Securities Has Raised Starbucks (SBUX) Holding; Mcf Advisors Trimmed Its Holding in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by $307,380

Mcf Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 10.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcf Advisors Llc sold 2,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 25,225 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.77M, down from 28,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcf Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $306.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $121.97. About 5.12M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 10/04/2018 – P&G DECLARES DIV BOOST; 19/04/2018 – P&G KEEPS YR ORGANIC SALES GROWTH VIEW UP 2%-3%,SEES AT LOW END; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 19/04/2018 – P&G SAYS 7 OF 10 CATEGORIES GROWING OR HOLDING SHARE; 22/03/2018 – Allure Security Wins Three Awards in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – Jeanne Whalen: SCOOP: P&G to spend $4.2 bn to buy German Merck’s consumer-health unit, which sells vitamins & other OTC items; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 11/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 5.69 BLN RUPEES VS 6.01 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 30/04/2018 – Designing Digitally, Inc. Earns Gold Horizon Interactive Award for P&G Training Simulation; 17/04/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing

M Holdings Securities Inc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 321.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Holdings Securities Inc bought 11,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 14,715 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23 million, up from 3,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $90.29. About 3.73M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 02/05/2018 – STARBUCKS SAYS IT SETTLED WITH DONTE ROBINSON & RASHON NELSON; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s: Nestle Outlook Change Follows Announced Perpetual Global License Agreement With Starbucks and Co’s Decision to Maintain Its Share Buyback Program; 08/05/2018 – Google’s updated virtual assistant makes complex calls for users; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS REITERATES FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK; 14/04/2018 – Philadelphia police investigates arrest of 2 black men in Starbucks; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks Began Review of Training and Practices Earlier This Week; 07/05/2018 – Caffeine shot for Nestlé with $7bn Starbucks deal; 27/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO says Philadelphia arrests did not hurt sales in March; 16/04/2018 – Philly OEM: City Offices Release Statements Regarding Starbucks Incident; 03/04/2018 – Princi elevates Starbucks culinary offerings and gives diners a destination for lunch

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nippon Life Americas Inc holds 143,650 shares. M Kraus And Co has 3.31% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 54,205 shares. 3.25M are owned by Charles Schwab Advisory. Cypress Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation (Wy) reported 1,650 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Port Mngmt accumulated 0.03% or 2,702 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Incorporated reported 87,545 shares or 0.81% of all its holdings. One Limited Liability Co, California-based fund reported 31,748 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 925,402 shares. 151,561 were reported by Hemenway Tru Limited Liability Corp. Moreover, Ameriprise Fin has 0.5% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Martin Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 95,624 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.5% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 17,845 shares. M&R Cap Mgmt Inc owns 29,121 shares. Mutual Ins Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives holds 22,394 shares. Brouwer And Janachowski Llc holds 2,614 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Mcf Advisors Llc, which manages about $859.51M and $604.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 27,647 shares to 523,387 shares, valued at $58.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (FLRN) by 81,039 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.52M shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.12 billion for 24.59 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

M Holdings Securities Inc, which manages about $733.83 million and $295.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 13,659 shares to 51,624 shares, valued at $6.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 26,992 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,309 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).