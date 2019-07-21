Shareholder M Holdings Securities Has Lifted Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stake; Price T Rowe Associates Boosted Stake in Catalent (CTLT) as Stock Price Rose

M Holdings Securities Inc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 65.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Holdings Securities Inc bought 29,427 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 74,301 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.73 million, up from 44,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $288.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $115.01. About 6.55M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500.

Price T Rowe Associates Inc increased its stake in Catalent Inc (CTLT) by 3.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc bought 772,059 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.63% with the market. The institutional investor held 23.09M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $937.33 million, up from 22.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc who had been investing in Catalent Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $54.3. About 490,018 shares traded. Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) has risen 12.63% since July 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CTLT News: 14/05/2018 – Catalent Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q ADJ EBITDA $139.0M, EST. $137.3M; 24/04/2018 – Catalent Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – BLACKMORES LTD – ACQUIRED CATALENT AUSTRALIA TABLET AND SOFT-GEL CAPSULE MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN VICTORIA FOR $43.2 MLN; 06/03/2018 Biohaven Enrolls First Patient In Phase 3 Clinical Trial To Evaluate Rimegepant Zydis® ODT In The Acute Treatment Of Migraine; 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Adj Net $212M-$232M; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q NET REV. $627.9M, EST. $610.6M; 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Adjusted Ebitda $537M-$557M; 10/05/2018 – Catalent Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q ADJ EBITDA $139.0M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Price T Rowe Associates Inc, which manages about $680.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 7,518 shares to 646,090 shares, valued at $28.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Saga Communications Inc (NYSEMKT:SGA) by 22,927 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 665,091 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

M Holdings Securities Inc, which manages about $733.83M and $432.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr by 7,760 shares to 21,845 shares, valued at $1.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJS) by 11,795 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,288 shares, and cut its stake in Sprott Physical Gold & Silve.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 17 insider sales for $263.49 million activity. 41,088 shares were sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K, worth $3.90M on Thursday, January 31. On Friday, February 15 Matthew Price sold $1.98 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 20,000 shares. Coombe Gary A had sold 9,000 shares worth $845,100. $895,500 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima. 19,049 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $1.81 million were sold by Grabowski Mary Theresa. Shares for $969,143 were sold by Jejurikar Shailesh on Wednesday, February 6.