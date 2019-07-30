Shareholder Lvw Advisors Has Boosted Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding; Robinson Capital Management Has Upped Its Dreyfus Municipal Income (DMF) Position by $360,736; Shares Rose

Lvw Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 18.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvw Advisors Llc bought 193 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,245 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.22M, up from 1,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvw Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $946.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $30.6 during the last trading session, reaching $1912.45. About 4.49 million shares traded or 16.85% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 22/05/2018 – The ACLU is asking Amazon to stop marketing a powerful facial recognition tool to police, saying law enforcement agencies could “easily build a system to automate the identification and tracking of anyone; 24/05/2018 – CloudGate UNO Announces Federated Access Support for Amazon Web Services; 29/03/2018 – Amazon Private Brands Will Expand into Pet Accessories, Diapers, Lawn & Garden and OTC in 2018, Report Indicates; 09/05/2018 – Introducing Amazon Experience Centers; 15/03/2018 – TOP PROGRAMS DREW SUBSCRIBERS TO PRIME FOR AS LITTLE AS $49 PER MEMBER BY AMAZON’S ACCOUNTING: DOCUMENTS; 27/03/2018 – Kohl’s CEO says ‘big idea’ behind Amazon partnership is driving traffic; 26/04/2018 – The NFL is streaming Thursday night games on Amazon again (which means they won’t be on YouTube); 17/05/2018 – Amazon’s US Sales To Match Walmart’s Within Three Years; 07/05/2018 – Snap CFO Drew Vollero is stepping down on May 15, Amazon’s Tim Stone to replace him; 11/05/2018 – The smartphone maker generated a $48.35 billion profit during its fiscal 2017 and made $13.8 billion in net income during the March 2018 quarter, while Amazon’s total net income since inception is about $9.6 billion

Robinson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc (DMF) by 9.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc bought 45,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 504,996 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.25 million, up from 459,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.55M market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $9.04. About 201,319 shares traded or 200.33% up from the average. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSEMKT:DMF) has risen 5.09% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.66% the S&P500.

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $320.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mfs Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) by 69,048 shares to 356,687 shares, valued at $2.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Muni Interm Durati (MUI) by 172,499 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 557,881 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Inco (IIM).

More important recent BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DMF) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Dreyfus Closed-End Funds Announce Name Changes – Business Wire” on March 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund, BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc., BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. and BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. Appoint Andrew J. Donohue as Board Member – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Fund Statistics Now Available for BNY Mellon Closed-end Funds – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DMF) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Aytu BioScience, Inc. 10-K Sep. 6, 2018 4:30 PM – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2018.

Lvw Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12 billion and $375.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD) by 13,130 shares to 59,687 shares, valued at $3.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 4,289 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,319 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (DVYA).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ruggie Capital Group invested in 4.8% or 2,288 shares. New York-based Amalgamated Bancshares has invested 2.69% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Arrowstreet Lp has invested 0.03% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Ks accumulated 26,975 shares. Bluestein R H Company holds 53,249 shares or 5.18% of its portfolio. Omers Administration Corporation holds 300 shares. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Limited Liability invested 0.17% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Kemnay Advisory has invested 7.74% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 6,000 were accumulated by Firsthand Management. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma reported 53,211 shares stake. Sta Wealth Management Ltd Llc owns 15,207 shares for 6.02% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Limited Company reported 120,950 shares or 1.76% of all its holdings. Hillman owns 15,475 shares or 12.21% of their US portfolio. Westpac Bk has invested 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Fiduciary reported 30,985 shares or 1.48% of all its holdings.