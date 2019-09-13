Shareholder Luxor Capital Group LP Upped Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding; Taylor Morrison Home (Tmhc) (TMHC) Holder Greenhaven Associates Has Cut Its Stake by $450,780

Greenhaven Associates Inc decreased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (Tmhc) (TMHC) by 0.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc sold 22,539 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.16% . The hedge fund held 2.73M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $57.24M, down from 2.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (Tmhc) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $24.39. About 1.62M shares traded or 51.91% up from the average. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) has risen 16.99% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TMHC News: 02/05/2018 – Taylor Morrison Home 1Q EPS 41c; 02/05/2018 – Taylor Morrison Home 1Q Net $47M; 11/05/2018 – EJF Capital Adds Taylor Morrison, Exits Iberiabank: 13F; 20/04/2018 – DJ Taylor Morrison Home Corp Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMHC); 19/03/2018 – Taylor Morrison is Helping Shelter Pets Find “Fur”ever Homes in 2018; 02/05/2018 – TAYLOR MORRISON 1Q REV. $752.3M, EST. $785.5M; 16/05/2018 – Darling Homes Will Join Taylor Morrison’s Two 55+ Bonterra Communities in Houston This Spring; 19/04/2018 – Taylor Morrison Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Taylor Morrison Home 1Q Rev $752.3M; 10/04/2018 – Taylor Morrison to Unveil New Model Homes at Roseville Master-Planned Community Event

Luxor Capital Group Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 140.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luxor Capital Group Lp bought 23,004 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 39,404 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $74.62 million, up from 16,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luxor Capital Group Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $909.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1839.34. About 1.71 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/03/2018 – Cramer: Etsy is a buy after proving it can stave off Amazon; 16/05/2018 – Amazon Prime members are getting a Whole Foods discount, starting in Florida; 09/03/2018 – ReconBob is a free plug-in available on Google Chrome for reviewing Amazon sellers; 24/05/2018 – Crowdstrike’s CEO George Kurtz said there is a very real possibility that a company such as Amazon or Google could ultimately buy its cloud-delivered endpoint security capability,; 14/05/2018 – FirstPost: After Walmart-Flipkart deal, Amazon to shift to overdrive; will it hire Infosys’ Ravi Venkatesan?; 26/04/2018 – EU LAWMAKERS, GOVERNMENTS STRIKE DEAL ON FORCING NETFLIX, AMAZON TO PAY LEVIES TO FUND EUROPEAN CONTENT – STATEMENT; 09/05/2018 – Better Ways for Jeff Bezos to Spend $131 Billion; 11/04/2018 – Walmart Is Said Favored Over Amazon to Buy India’s Top E-tailer; 28/03/2018 – Paul Krugman Says Amazon a ‘Bad Actor’ in Some Ways (Video); 25/04/2018 – NYSE suspends trading in Amazon, Alphabet due to pricing issue

Luxor Capital Group Lp, which manages about $10.73 billion and $2.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware (Prn) by 45.50 million shares to 39.36 million shares, valued at $46.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 576,593 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.68M shares, and cut its stake in Pegasystems Inc (NASDAQ:PEGA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 22,148 are owned by Associated Banc. Penbrook Management Limited Liability Com accumulated 2,650 shares or 5.38% of the stock. Hudson Bay Lp owns 4,200 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Davenport & Company Ltd owns 40,222 shares. Curbstone Fin Corp holds 1.3% or 2,612 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Llc holds 1.08% or 3,563 shares in its portfolio. 9,517 are owned by Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability. Northstar Gru Inc stated it has 2.8% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Com Tn invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Manor Road Prtnrs reported 38,750 shares or 9.77% of all its holdings. Deroy Devereaux Private Inv Counsel Inc, Michigan-based fund reported 512 shares. Rodgers Brothers accumulated 263 shares. Orca Inv Mngmt owns 434 shares. Bollard Gp Lc invested 2.95% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Nomura Hldgs Incorporated accumulated 63,249 shares.

Investors sentiment is 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 20 investors sold TMHC shares while 55 reduced holdings. only 41 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 99.86 million shares or 7.53% less from 107.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com accumulated 0.05% or 132,605 shares. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Australia, Australia-based fund reported 13,100 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Com owns 773,678 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo And Mn has 0% invested in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) for 227,739 shares. Sei Investments accumulated 0% or 45,719 shares. Castleark Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC). 66,323 were reported by Manufacturers Life Ins The. Stifel Financial invested in 0.01% or 146,720 shares. Macquarie Gp Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC). Prudential Financial accumulated 547,155 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Quantbot Techs Ltd Partnership holds 0.11% in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) or 52,200 shares. 1.19M are owned by Towle And Company. Mackay Shields Llc owns 225,600 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Art Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) or 25,242 shares. Jefferies Gp Ltd Llc accumulated 15,988 shares.

Analysts await Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.66 EPS, down 20.48% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.83 per share. TMHC’s profit will be $69.49 million for 9.24 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Taylor Morrison Home Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.16% negative EPS growth.