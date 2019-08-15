Shareholder Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Has Lifted Unilever Plc Sponsored Adr (UL) Position; Cim Investment Mangement Maintains Stake in Churchill Downs (CHDN)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp increased its stake in Unilever Plc Sponsored Adr (UL) by 0.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp bought 15,399 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The institutional investor held 1.93M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111.47M, up from 1.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp who had been investing in Unilever Plc Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $157.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $59.46. About 1.04 million shares traded or 54.60% up from the average. Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 15/03/2018 – Unilever picks Rotterdam for HQ as Britain loses the battle before Brexit; 19/04/2018 – Unilever Raises Quarterly Dividend to EUR0.3872 Vs EUR0.3585; 15/03/2018 – ADRs End Mixed; Petrobras and Unilever Trade Actively; 14/05/2018 – Hindustan Unilever Net Profit Rises 14%; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA 1Q NET INCOME 2.9B NAIRA; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER CFO SAYS WEAK PRICING WAS EXPECTED, AND DUE TO DIFFICULTIES IN BRAZIL, NORTH AMERICA AND UK; 15/03/2018 – Unilever Continue to Apply UK and Dutch Corporate Governance Codes; 02/05/2018 – UNILEVER GHANA 1Q REV. 165.3M CEDIS; 15/03/2018 – UNILEVER CFO SAYS MOVE TO SCRAP LONDON HQ “CATEGORICALLY NOT ABOUT PROTECTIONISM” AGAINST HOSTILE TAKEOVERS; 23/03/2018 – Unilever shareholder balks at London HQ move

Cim Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in Churchill Downs (CHDN) by 197.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Investment Mangement Inc bought 5,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 7,833 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $707,000, up from 2,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Churchill Downs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.76% or $3.32 during the last trading session, reaching $117.04. About 213,842 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 28/03/2018 – Churchill Downs Announces Official Menu Of The 144th Kentucky Derby®; 17/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Churchill Downs, Nordic American Tankers, News Corporation, Aduro Biotech, MannKind; 07/03/2018 CDI’s Carstanjen, Dall to Participate in J.P. Morgan’s Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Forum; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 16/05/2018 – SBTech Announces Strategic Partnership with Churchill Downs for Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting in the US; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – PENDING TRANSACTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO CLOSE DURING SECOND HALF OF 2018; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS, ELDORADO GOT FTC REQUEST FOR MORE INFO ON DEAL; 24/04/2018 – Churchill Downs Announces Alex Rankin as Chairman and Karole Lloyd as a New Board Member; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Inc Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – DEAL WITH SBTECH TO UTILIZE INTEGRATED TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM FOR CDI’S IGAMING & SPORTS BETTING OPERATIONS

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 26,406 are owned by Deutsche State Bank Ag. Pnc Financial Service Gru has invested 0.01% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Mckinley Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Delaware holds 0% or 586 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Savings Bank holds 0.01% or 66,800 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 27,000 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Zacks holds 61,142 shares. Van Eck Associate Corp has invested 0% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Shine Investment Advisory Services reported 0.03% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Hbk Invs Limited Partnership invested in 0.01% or 5,186 shares. Citadel Llc stated it has 0.03% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Prudential Financial has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 67,741 shares or 0% of the stock. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.05% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) or 107,847 shares. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 0.01% or 115,636 shares.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $1.03B and $260.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Index Etf (EFA) by 9,276 shares to 119,332 shares, valued at $7.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 7,884 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,876 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

More notable recent Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much is Churchill Downs Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:CHDN) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Presque Isle Downs & Casino Celebrates Grand Opening of BetAmerica Sportsbook – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Have A High Beta? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Churchill Downs Incorporated 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results Conference Call Invitation – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Buying Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $85,219 activity.

More important recent Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Unilever PLC 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Unilever PLC (UL) CEO Alan Jope on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Unilever plc (UL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Unilever: Growing Dividend With Emerging Markets Exposure – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.