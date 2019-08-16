Shareholder Longwood Capital Partners Has Lifted Immunomedics (IMMU) Position; Amgen (AMGN) Holder Lvm Capital Management LTD Lowered Stake by $3.83 Million

Longwood Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Immunomedics Inc (IMMU) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longwood Capital Partners Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.34% . The institutional investor held 500,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.61M, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longwood Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Immunomedics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.31% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $14.99. About 1.09 million shares traded. Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) has declined 34.91% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.91% the S&P500. Some Historical IMMU News: 09/04/2018 – Top AstraZeneca I/O vet Robert Iannone jumps to Immunomedics as R&D chief as BLA looms $IMMU; 09/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS INC IMMU.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $20; 10/04/2018 – ICYMI: Top AstraZeneca I/O vet Robert Iannone jumps to Immunomedics as R&D chief as BLA looms $IMMU $AZN; 19/04/2018 – DJ Immunomedics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IMMU); 21/05/2018 – Immunomedics Submits Biologics License Application for Sacituzumab Govitecan to the U.S. FDA; 09/04/2018 lmmunomedics Appoints Dr. Robert lannone Head of Research & Development and Chief Medical Officer; 21/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS SUBMITS BLA FOR SACITUZUMAB GOVITECAN TO U.S. FDA; 04/05/2018 – Immunomedics Presenting at Conference Jun 3; 21/05/2018 – lmmunomedics Submits Biologics License Application For Sacituzumab Govitecan To The U.S. Food and Drug Administration; 09/04/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS APPOINTS DR. ROBERT IANNONE HEAD OF RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT AND CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER

Lvm Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Amgen (AMGN) by 25.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvm Capital Management Ltd sold 20,239 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 60,266 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.45M, down from 80,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvm Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Amgen for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.44B market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $4.85 during the last trading session, reaching $204.16. About 1.90 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 03/04/2018 – Amgen Inc. | anti-EGFRvIII x anti-CD3 bispecific T cell engager antibody construct | N/A | 04/02/2018 | Treatment of glioblastoma | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 30/04/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion To Add Overall Survival Results From The Phase 3 ASPIRE Study To KYPROLIS® (carfilzomib); 21/05/2018 – FDA Approves Prolia® (Denosumab) For Glucocorticoid-lnduced Osteoporosis; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Adds Magellan Health, Exits Dermira, Cuts Amgen; 19/04/2018 – New Novartis CEO feels heat on U.S. generics business; 17/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – EMA MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR AIMOVIG IS UNDER REVIEW. NOVARTIS EXPECTS APPROVAL IN EU IN COMING MONTHS; 11/03/2018 – Umer Raffat set up a call with $MDCO execs tomorrow. Focus is on $ESPR, $MDCO and $AMGN reactions after $REGN and $SNY scored on high-risk PCSK9 study – DON’T MISS:; 20/04/2018 – Amgen Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 17/05/2018 – Novartis and Amgen announce FDA approval of Aimovig™ (erenumab-aooe), a novel treatment developed specifically for migraine p; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Announce Plans to Make Praluent® (alirocumab) More Accessible and Affordable for Patients with the Greate

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold IMMU shares while 41 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 160.01 million shares or 7.95% more from 148.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Exane Derivatives holds 5,999 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Ltd has 145,000 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Rmb Management Lc holds 148,679 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Sei Investments owns 74,162 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Management LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) for 37,400 shares. Susquehanna Gp Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 0% or 36,782 shares. The Maryland-based Proshare Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). Smith Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 3,870 shares. Fil Limited holds 0% or 100,819 shares. Us Commercial Bank De holds 4,326 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ghost Tree Cap Ltd Liability owns 800,000 shares. Rhenman And Prtnrs Asset Mgmt stated it has 1.38% in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). Fmr Limited Liability Co has invested 0.05% in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU).

Longwood Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $210.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI) by 345,500 shares to 41,667 shares, valued at $231,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $43.69 million activity. BALL BRYAN had bought 5,000 shares worth $66,750.

Lvm Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $495.24 million and $435.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 5,622 shares to 109,366 shares, valued at $7.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 4,625 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,636 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN).