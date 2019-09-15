Shareholder Longwood Capital Partners Has Boosted Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) Holding; Pepsico (PEP) Shareholder Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Has Raised Its Stake

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 30.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company bought 10,163 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 43,816 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.75 million, up from 33,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $190.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $136.44. About 4.01 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Longwood Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) by 52.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longwood Capital Partners Llc bought 21,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 76.33% . The institutional investor held 62,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.44M, up from 41,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longwood Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Mirati Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $85.55. About 11,785 shares traded. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) has risen 68.74% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.74% the S&P500.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $77.64 million activity. On Wednesday, July 17 the insider Boxer Capital – LLC sold $71.27 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.73 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.65, from 2.38 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold MRTX shares while 33 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 37.63 million shares or 8.46% more from 34.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,500 were reported by Glenmede Tru Na. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Company owns 0.04% invested in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) for 449,000 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 4,147 shares or 0% of the stock. Invesco Limited has 0.02% invested in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 12,612 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Legal General Gp Public Limited Liability Corp owns 5,093 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.02% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Sigma Planning holds 1,950 shares. 109,873 are held by Nuveen Asset Management Limited Company. Us National Bank De holds 224 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Indiana-based University Of Notre Dame Du Lac has invested 1.23% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). 14,595 were reported by Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Liability. First Mercantile Com, Tennessee-based fund reported 868 shares. Perceptive Ltd Co stated it has 6.85% of its portfolio in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX).

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company, which manages about $684.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5,470 shares to 26,552 shares, valued at $1.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG) by 3,338 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,978 shares, and cut its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR).