Shareholder Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Raised Grainger W W (GWW) Position; T Mobile Us (TMUS) Holding Has Increased by Manikay Partners Llc

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd increased its stake in Grainger W W Inc (GWW) by 8.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd bought 252,968 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.41 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03 billion, up from 3.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $8.15 during the last trading session, reaching $258.54. About 696,183 shares traded or 43.31% up from the average. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 11.47% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.90% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 02/04/2018 Grainger Names Thomas Okray CFO; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – JOSEPH HIGH TO RETIRE AS CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Year Sales Guidance to Range of 5% to 8%; 16/04/2018 – W W Grainger Inc expected to post earnings of $3.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 6.3 PCT TO $1.36/SHR; 25/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Dividend to $1.36; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 02/04/2018 – W.W. Grainger: Chief People Officer Joseph High to Retire; 25/04/2018 – Grainger Increases Quarterly Dividend By 6.3 Percent; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N SAYS CFO RON JADIN TO RETIRE

Manikay Partners Llc increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 20.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manikay Partners Llc bought 112,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.05% with the market. The hedge fund held 662,650 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.79M, up from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manikay Partners Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.63% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $78.63. About 13.60M shares traded or 283.40% up from the average. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 32.18% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 08/05/2018 – Legere and Claure at FCC Again Selling T-Mobile, Sprint Merger; 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile’s Subscriber Rolls Jump as It Pursues Sprint Clearance; 10/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile restarted merger talks, and the stocks are surging; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE COO: ADDING 1.84 VERIZON CUSTOMERS FOR EACH ONE LOST; 01/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates Sprint Corporation Acquisition; 30/04/2018 – Behind T-Mobile-Sprint Merger, a Race to Keep Up With China in 5G; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile CEO on Sprint deal: China is beating US on 5G next generation wireless but we can change that; 18/04/2018 – T-Mobile USA CDS Widens 29 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 29/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms T-Mobile’s Cfr, Places Unsecured Ratings On Review For Downgrade Following Announcement To Merge With Sprint; 27/04/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billlion merger that values Sprint near its market value

More notable recent W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “W.W. Grainger, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on April 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About First Republic Bank (FRC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Fool.com published: “How Amazon Could Cost This Industry $20 Billion – The Motley Fool” on April 21, 2019. More interesting news about W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lanny’s April Dividend Income Summary – Seeking Alpha” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Earnings Blitz And Autonomy Talk – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold GWW shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 43.13 million shares or 6.27% less from 46.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Lc holds 0.01% or 2,500 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs Inc owns 0.02% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 60,395 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 0.11% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 4,539 shares. Deroy And Devereaux Private Invest Counsel accumulated 675 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Legal & General Gp Public Ltd Co holds 347,441 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0.01% or 3,482 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Trust Fund accumulated 897 shares or 0.06% of the stock. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 13,007 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Stevens Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.17% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Co reported 669,402 shares stake. Raymond James Financial Ser Advsrs has 0.02% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has 0.14% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 128,147 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 13,749 shares. Of Vermont reported 1,289 shares.

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd, which manages about $19.52B and $18.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 3.12M shares to 6.21M shares, valued at $893.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 4.15 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.30 million shares, and cut its stake in Charter Communications Inc N.

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Must-See Stock Charts for Wednesday: S, BB, CVS, BYND – Investorplace.com” on June 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Better Buy: PepsiCo vs. Verizon – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Has T-Mobile US (TMUS) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on May 28, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq Today: Use Caution on Apple, Roku and Uber? – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Interesting TMUS Put And Call Options For August 23rd – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mrj Cap Inc accumulated 64,941 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management accumulated 0.08% or 145,208 shares. Wells Fargo Co Mn accumulated 638,255 shares. Valley Advisers invested 0% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Royal National Bank Of Canada accumulated 242,749 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Arrowmark Colorado Limited invested 0.01% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Point72 Asset Limited Partnership stated it has 315,668 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Van Hulzen Asset Ltd Liability Com accumulated 4,214 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Quantbot LP invested 0.06% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Bloom Tree Prns Llc owns 5.91% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 786,504 shares. Amer National Registered Advisor holds 0.3% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 7,915 shares. Halcyon Mgmt Ptnrs Ltd Partnership owns 168,855 shares for 1.83% of their portfolio. New York-based Pinnacle Associates Limited has invested 0.09% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). The Massachusetts-based Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Aviva Public Limited Company has invested 0.22% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Manikay Partners Llc, which manages about $2.01B and $810.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bhp Group Plc (NYSE:BBL) by 250,000 shares to 350,000 shares, valued at $16.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.