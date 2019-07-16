Shareholder Lonestar Capital Management Increased Symantec (SYMC) Holding; Jinkosolar Hldg Co LTD (JKS) Holder Sensato Investors Upped Stake by $1.57 Million

Lonestar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc bought 55,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 555,555 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.77M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.48B market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $23.42. About 6.02M shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has declined 8.93% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 15/04/2018 – Symantec Targeted Attack Analytics Enables Customers to Uncover the Most Sophisticated and Dangerous Cyber Attacks; 22/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Symantec; 21/05/2018 – Pax8 Now Offering Symantec’s Complete Suite of Cloud Security Solutions with the Addition of Symantec Endpoint Protection Mobile; 14/05/2018 – Symantec: Internal Investigation in Connection With Concerns by Former Employee; 14/05/2018 – Symantec Reveals Little on Call to Discuss Investigation; 20/04/2018 – DJ Symantec Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYMC); 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC: DOESN’T SEE MATERIAL ADVERSE IMPACT ON HISTORICALS; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC’S INVESTOR BRIEFING CALL AT 4:30PM ET; 13/03/2018 – MARATHON PATENT SAYS ON MARCH 8 CO, UNIT ENTERED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT AND RELEASE OF CLAIMS WITH SYMANTEC CORP – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES SYMANTEC ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE FOLLOWING

Sensato Investors Llc increased its stake in Jinkosolar Hldg Co Ltd (JKS) by 202.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sensato Investors Llc bought 87,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 130,329 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35 million, up from 43,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sensato Investors Llc who had been investing in Jinkosolar Hldg Co Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $793.51 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $20.17. About 234,878 shares traded. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) has declined 9.42% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical JKS News: 09/03/2018 – JinkoSolar Receives “Top Brand PV” Seal from EuPD Research in Australia, Germany, and Austria; 22/03/2018 – JINKOSOLAR HOLDING CO – AS OF DEC 31, 2017, ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLES DUE FROM THIRD PARTIES WERE RMB4.50 BLN COMPARED WITH RMB4.75 BLN AS OF DEC 31, 2016; 30/03/2018 – Florida Governor: Governor Rick Scott Announces JinkoSolar to Build New U.S. Solar Panel Manufacturing Facility Creating 200; 16/03/2018 – JINKOSOLAR HOLDING CO LTD JKS.N : UBS STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $26; 18/05/2018 – JinkoSolar Breaks World Records for both P-type and N-type PV Module Power; 22/03/2018 – JinkoSolar Sees 2018 Total Solar Module Shipments 11.5 Gw to 12 Gw; 30/03/2018 – NextEra to Buy Solar Panels Made in U.S. by China’s JinkoSolar; 22/03/2018 – JinkoSolar 4Q EPS 12c; 09/05/2018 – JinkoSolar Breaks World Record for P-type Monocrystalline Cell Efficiency; 22/03/2018 – Correct: JinkoSolar 4Q EPS 3c, Not 12c

Sensato Investors Llc, which manages about $3.62B and $357.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 51Job Inc (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 38,036 shares to 126,960 shares, valued at $9.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zto Express Cayman Inc by 97,358 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,416 shares, and cut its stake in Usana Health Sciences Inc (NYSE:USNA).

Lonestar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $394.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 567,190 shares to 433,438 shares, valued at $5.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cai International Inc (CAP) by 64,068 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 285,932 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK).

