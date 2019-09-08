Shareholder Lone Pine Capital Has Increased Transdigm Group (TDG) Stake; Northeast Investment Management Raised Its Costco Wholesale (COST) Holding by $964,612

Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 3.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management bought 3,986 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 112,408 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.22M, up from 108,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $6.79 during the last trading session, reaching $303.76. About 3.02 million shares traded or 65.85% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-UPS goes Groupon, launching discounts for retailers; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO MARCH U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 6.7%, EST. UP 4.6%; 23/03/2018 – There is ‘no truth’ to Target-Kroger merger report, source tells CNBC; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS U.S. MEMBERSHIP RENEWAL RATE RISES TO 90.1% IN 2Q; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Same-Store Sales Up 10.9%; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Sales $12.92 Billion, Up 10.9%; 20/04/2018 – DJ Costco Wholesale Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COST); 29/05/2018 – Costco’s Taiwan Comment Leads to Economy-Sized Headache in China; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Week Ahead: Looking for improvement in job growth nationwide as well as business at Costco; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS NET SALES OF $10.81 BLN FOR RETAIL MONTH OF APRIL, FOUR WEEKS ENDED MAY 6, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 13.1 PERCENT

Lone Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 9.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc bought 138,733 shares as the company's stock rose 1.64% . The hedge fund held 1.66 million shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $754.19M, up from 1.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $533.91. About 344,145 shares traded or 9.29% up from the average. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold TDG shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 51.29 million shares or 5.26% less from 54.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hitchwood Cap Limited Partnership reported 160,000 shares stake. M&T Comml Bank stated it has 6,324 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 557 are owned by Private Tru Na. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) owns 990 shares. Moreover, Bluemountain Management Ltd Llc has 0% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 82 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.04% or 5,687 shares. Assetmark Inc invested in 0% or 1,155 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Incorporated holds 0% or 15 shares in its portfolio. 21,429 were accumulated by Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv. Da Davidson And invested 0% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Andra Ap reported 0.13% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Eqis Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.03% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt reported 0.04% stake. Jump Trading Limited Liability invested 0.12% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Lone Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $34.98 billion and $17.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 90,000 shares to 651,661 shares, valued at $1.16 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.06 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.04M shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Investment Of Virginia Ltd Co has 8,425 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Meridian Com holds 1.16% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 9,650 shares. Arrowgrass Capital Ptnrs (Us) Limited Partnership stated it has 828 shares. Glob Invsts accumulated 10.20M shares or 0.78% of the stock. Sigma Invest Counselors has invested 0.46% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Bryn Mawr Tru, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,678 shares. Lifeplan Finance Grp Inc has invested 0% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Williams Jones Assoc Ltd Liability Co has 2.64% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Covington Management holds 1.45% or 96,348 shares in its portfolio. Saturna Capital accumulated 0.04% or 5,018 shares. White Pine Cap Lc has 0.08% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 880 shares. Dnb Asset Management As owns 64,428 shares. 14,256 are held by Texas Yale. Maple Cap Mngmt reported 49,264 shares. Massachusetts-based Aureus Asset Llc has invested 1.49% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).