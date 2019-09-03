Shareholder London Co Of Virginia Boosted Fastenal Co (FAST) Position; Van Berkom & Associates Has Upped Stake in Globus Med (GMED) as Share Price Rose

Van Berkom & Associates Inc increased its stake in Globus Med Inc (GMED) by 6.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc bought 82,705 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.26% . The institutional investor held 1.34M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.17M, up from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Globus Med Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $51.07. About 406,208 shares traded. Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) has declined 9.28% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GMED News: 15/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Positive Clinical Results for Lateral Expandable Technology; 02/05/2018 – Globus Medical 1Q Adj EPS 41c; 02/05/2018 – GLOBUS MEDICAL 1Q ADJ EPS 41C, EST. 36C; 02/05/2018 – Globus Medical Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.50-Adj EPS $1.52; 21/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Appointment of Orthopedic Trauma Division’s Vice President of Sales; 02/05/2018 – GLOBUS MEDICAL SEES FY SALES $695M, EST. $691.0M; 10/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Corporate Alliance Partnership with the Society of Lateral Access Surgery; 06/03/2018 – Globus Medical Enters Trauma Market; 02/05/2018 – Globus Medical 1Q EPS 39c; 15/05/2018 – GLOBUS MEDICAL INC – RADIOGRAPHIC EVIDENCE CONFIRMED SOLID FUSION WAS ACHIEVED IN 100% OF LEVELS TREATED IN BOTH GROUPS

London Co Of Virginia increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 4.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. London Co Of Virginia bought 141,564 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 3.36 million shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $215.95M, up from 3.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. London Co Of Virginia who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $30.62. About 2.03M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. $76,218 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) was bought by Johnson Daniel L..

London Co Of Virginia, which manages about $11.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 18,045 shares to 886,964 shares, valued at $138.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS) by 181,384 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 935,271 shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.41, from 1.27 in 2018Q4.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc, which manages about $3.36 billion and $3.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Re Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) by 16,270 shares to 1.75M shares, valued at $67.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Huron Consulting Group Inc (NASDAQ:HURN) by 80,572 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.43M shares, and cut its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT).