Shareholder Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Has Raised Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake; As Copa Holdings (CPA) Valuation Rose, Fairpointe Capital Has Lowered Its Holding

Fairpointe Capital Llc decreased its stake in Copa Holdings (CPA) by 24.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairpointe Capital Llc sold 195,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.02% . The institutional investor held 598,314 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $58.38 million, down from 794,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Copa Holdings for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $95.33. About 185,043 shares traded. Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) has risen 4.42% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.42% the S&P500. Some Historical CPA News: 09/05/2018 – Copa Holdings 1Q Net $136.5M; 06/04/2018 – Venezuela Isolation Deepens as Copa Flights Suspended in Spat; 13/03/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – PRELIMINARY ASM FOR FEB 2018 OF 1,956.5 MM, UP 7.7 PCT; 24/04/2018 – Trinity Street Asset Management Exits Position in Copa Holdings; 11/04/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – FOR MONTH OF MARCH 2018 CAPACITY (ASMS) INCREASED 12.3%; 27/04/2018 – PANAMA’S COPA AIRLINES PLANS TO RESTART FLIGHTS TO VENEZUELA NEXT WEEK – EXECUTIVE; 09/05/2018 – Copa Holdings Reports Net Income of $136.5 million and EPS of $3.22 for the First Quarter of 2018; 20/04/2018 – Copa Holdings S.A. Files Annual Report Form 20-F; 06/04/2018 – Venezuela hurts its own with Copa airline suspension -Panama’s Varela; 05/04/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA CPA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $156 FROM $150

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 36.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought 2,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 10,490 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.86 million, up from 7,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $899.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $5.09 during the last trading session, reaching $1817.46. About 2.54 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/04/2018 – Amazon is making it easier for international customers to order from abroad. Via @verge:; 26/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Amazon, Intel Shine; Microsoft, KLA Sag — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 – Bezlio Releases New Amazon to ERP Integration Portal; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Sells Alexa’s Smart-Home Technology in Lennar Model Homes; 30/05/2018 – AWS REPORTS GENERAL AVAILABILITY OF AMAZON NEPTUNE; 29/03/2018 – President Donald Trump went after Amazon in a tweet, saying the online retailer pays “little or no taxes to state & local governments.”; 23/05/2018 – Kroger Beefs Up Amazon Response With $200 Million Meal-Kit Deal; 03/04/2018 – U.S. CHAMBER OF COMMERCE OFFICIAL SAYS “IT’S INAPPROPRIATE FOR GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS TO USE THEIR POSITION TO ATTACK AN AMERICAN COMPANY”; 05/03/2018 – GAMESPARKS SAYS CO. ACQUIRED BY AMAZON; 03/05/2018 – Amazon makes a formal offer to buy 60% of its main competitor in India

More notable recent Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Copa Holdings: A Great Dividend Stock I Doubt You Own – Seeking Alpha” on January 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Copa Holdings Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “FedEx to Buy Cargex to Expand Its Presence in Latin America – Investorplace.com” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes, Azul, and Copa Holdings Jumped Today – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is Copa Holdings Overvalued? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Fairpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $7.00 billion and $2.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) by 61,180 shares to 1.75M shares, valued at $98.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 424,516 shares in the quarter, for a total of 427,916 shares, and has risen its stake in Magna International (NYSE:MGA).

Analysts await Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $2.41 EPS, up 77.21% or $1.05 from last year’s $1.36 per share. CPA’s profit will be $101.86M for 9.89 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Copa Holdings, S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.83% EPS growth.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: AMZN, BKNG, GOOGL – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Better Second Half of 2019 Buy: Facebook (FB) vs. Amazon (AMZN) Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s What to Expect from Amazon’s (AMZN) Q1 2019 Earnings Results – Nasdaq” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “E-Commerce Gathers Steam in India: AMZN, WMT, BABA in Focus – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 GARP Stocks To Buy Today – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) reported 2.17% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Rodgers Brothers Incorporated holds 263 shares. Montag A & Associates Incorporated holds 1.66% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 9,835 shares. 11,830 are held by Torray Lc. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 104,408 shares. New York-based First Long Island Invsts Ltd Liability has invested 3.74% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Twin Cap Mgmt Inc holds 2.27% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 17,235 shares. Hsbc Holding Public Ltd reported 392,791 shares or 1.41% of all its holdings. Chesley Taft Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 2.45% or 16,589 shares. D E Shaw And holds 1.11% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 469,145 shares. Melvin Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership invested 9.06% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Overbrook Corp reported 140 shares. Moreover, Murphy Management has 2.55% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wisconsin Capital Mgmt Limited Company holds 2.79% or 2,751 shares in its portfolio. Private Group holds 119 shares.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (Prn) by 1.00 million shares to 8.21M shares, valued at $9.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Priceline Grp Inc (Prn) by 13.84 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17.73 million shares, and cut its stake in Prospect Capital Corporation (Prn).