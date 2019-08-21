Shareholder Lomas Capital Management Increased Axis Capital Holdings LTD (AXS) Stake; Ancora Advisors Cut Its Holding in Greenhill & Co (GHL) by $2.23 Million

Lomas Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (AXS) by 38.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lomas Capital Management Llc bought 46,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The hedge fund held 167,647 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.19 million, up from 121,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lomas Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $65.28. About 78,053 shares traded. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) has risen 12.47% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AXS News: 14/05/2018 – Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Buys 1.2% of Axis Capital; 31/05/2018 – AXIS RE – WILL NOW ORGANIZE AROUND 4 MAJOR DIVISIONS – NORTH AMERICA, EMEA, ASIA, GLOBAL MARKETS; 05/03/2018 – Axis Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – MAZAGON DOCK SHIPBUILDERS LIMITED SAYS YES SECURITIES, AXIS CAPITAL, EDELWEISS, IDFC BANK, JM FINANCIAL TO BE BOOKRUNNERS FOR THE IPO; 22/05/2018 – Matthew Rohrmann Named Head of Investor Relations at AXIS Capital; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Financial Services Adds Axis Capital; 27/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59; 25/04/2018 – AXIS Capital Reports First Quarter Net Income of $63 Million, or $0.75 Per Diluted Common Share; Operating Income of $123 Million, or $1.46 Per Diluted Common Share; 31/05/2018 – AXIS RE – JON COLELLO NAMED PRESIDENT NORTH AMERICA, JAN EKBERG TO CONTINUE AS PRESIDENT EMEA, LES LOH PROMOTED TO PRESIDENT ASIA; 24/04/2018 – Gies College of Business Establishes the AXIS Risk Management Academy at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Ancora Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Greenhill & Co Inc (GHL) by 28.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancora Advisors Llc sold 106,424 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.43% . The hedge fund held 272,467 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.86 million, down from 378,891 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancora Advisors Llc who had been investing in Greenhill & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $283.60M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $13.91. About 14,080 shares traded. Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) has declined 48.12% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.12% the S&P500. Some Historical GHL News: 20/03/2018 – GREENHILL ADDS JPMORGAN DEALMAKER MALLY AMID A FLURRY OF HIRING; 19/03/2018 – NEIL A. AUGUSTINE TO JOIN GREENHILL IN NEW YORK AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND CO-HEAD OF NORTH AMERICAN FINANCING ADVISORY & RESTRUCTURING; 03/05/2018 – Greenhill 1Q EPS 21c; 01/05/2018 – Michael Masterson to Join Greenhill in NY as Head of Transportation Corporate Advisory; 02/05/2018 – Matthew Morris to Join Greenhill in NY as Head of Insurance Corporate Advisory; 01/05/2018 – GREENHILL’S MAHMOODZADEGAN SPEAKS ON M&A OUTLOOK AT MILKEN CONF; 03/05/2018 – Greenhill 1Q Rev $87.5M; 20/03/2018 – Romitha Mally to Join Greenhill in New York as Managing Director and Head of Consumer Corporate Advisory for North America; 19/03/2018 – Neil A. Augustine to Join Greenhill in New York as Vice Chairman and Co-Head of North American Financing Advisory & Restructuri; 14/03/2018 Ali Akbar to Join Greenhill in New York as a Managing Director Focused on the Midstream Energy Sector

Ancora Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.12B and $2.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7,074 shares to 177,837 shares, valued at $24.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 15,931 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,578 shares, and has risen its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 16 investors sold GHL shares while 46 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 17.45 million shares or 1.02% less from 17.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Ltd accumulated 10,965 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 6,966 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% of its portfolio in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL). Northern Tru holds 0% or 220,535 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 13,317 shares or 0% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co Can has invested 0% in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL). Wells Fargo & Com Mn holds 0% in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) or 53,529 shares. Bluemountain Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested 0% in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL). Ls Investment Advsr Ltd Llc stated it has 594 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL). Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md has 12,391 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Invesco Limited holds 132,795 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Lc holds 169,899 shares or 0% of its portfolio. World invested in 0.01% or 1.17M shares.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold AXS shares while 76 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 66.51 million shares or 8.27% less from 72.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Corporation accumulated 565,622 shares. Barclays Pcl reported 51,051 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 46,995 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Shine Investment Advisory has 0.01% invested in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) for 352 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has 16,517 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Federated Investors Pa reported 129,383 shares. Sei has invested 0.01% in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp holds 0.04% or 180,168 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, California Employees Retirement System has 0.02% invested in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) for 262,013 shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Cipher Capital Ltd Partnership holds 0.45% of its portfolio in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) for 103,230 shares. General holds 295,000 shares or 1.6% of its portfolio. American Century Inc invested in 0.03% or 516,309 shares. The New York-based Laurion LP has invested 0.02% in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Pdt Prns Llc holds 78,202 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio.