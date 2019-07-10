Shareholder Logan Capital Management Has Increased International Bus Mach (IBM) Stake; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shares Rose, Shareholder Bridgecreek Investment Management Has Cut Its Stake by $498,400

Logan Capital Management Inc increased its stake in International Bus Mach (IBM) by 7.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc bought 10,329 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 142,004 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.04M, up from 131,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in International Bus Mach for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $141.54. About 820,798 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 28/05/2018 – The chief of IBM’s supercomputer unit likes Elon Musk but ‘hates’ A.I. scaremongering; 24/05/2018 – SBERBANK, IBM SIGN AGREEMENT ON WATSON FOR ONCOLOGY; 08/03/2018 – IBM CFO JIM KAVANAUGH SPEAKS ON INVESTOR WEBCAST; 19/03/2018 – REG-WlSeKey and IBM To Showcase Their integrated Solution to Secure IoT at THINK2018 Conference; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services; 17/04/2018 – IBM Ongoing GAAP and Operating Tax Rates Were About 14 % and 16 %, Respectively; 23/05/2018 – Global Human Resource Outsourcing Market Outlook to 2022 – Accenture, ADP, IBM, lnfosys, and Randstad are Leading the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/04/2018 – Anaqua’s 2018 User Conference to Feature Speakers from adidas, IBM, BASF; 27/03/2018 – Tech companies, like Amazon, Apple and IBM, all cover the surgery; 17/04/2018 – Bloomberg TV: Breaking down IBM’s first-quarter results

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 2.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc sold 280 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,515 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.29 million, down from 12,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $989.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $21.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2009.33. About 1.90M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – Walmart has confirmed it is buying a majority stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 billion A new chapter begins in its rivalry with Amazon; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s sellers are going global, helping the company generate big profits; 03/04/2018 – WHITE HOUSE IS SAID TO NOT HAVE PLANS FOR ACTION AGAINST AMAZON; 22/05/2018 – CHILEAN PRESIDENT PINERA TO MEET WITH AMAZON WEB SERVICES VP AMID LATIN AMERICAN EXPANSION PLANS; 15/03/2018 – Amazon to pop another 10% with ‘long runway’ ahead in apparel, says Wells Fargo; 08/03/2018 – The Stand: Help on the way | Amazon vs. equal pay | Crowd-sourced strikes; 11/04/2018 – AMZN: Customs and police intervene in Amazon near Prague; 05/03/2018 – StarBusinessClub: Amazon in talks with JPMorgan, Capital One over chequing accounts; 09/05/2018 – Sears also announced a new development in its relationship with Amazon; 27/04/2018 – This analyst predicts Amazon will become the first trillion dollar company in the next 12 months

Logan Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.06 billion and $1.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 6,690 shares to 11,814 shares, valued at $4.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dycom Inds Inc Com (NYSE:DY) by 7,431 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,975 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp Com (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Dakota-based First Bancshares Sioux Falls has invested 1.44% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Sns Fincl Gp Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.19% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Dubuque Comml Bank & Tru holds 0.03% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 1,279 shares. M&R Management reported 0.37% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Frontier Invest Mngmt Co has 5,767 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Orca Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 15,619 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management invested 0.43% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 3,194 are owned by Warren Averett Asset Lc. Hanson Doremus Invest Mngmt owns 0.87% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 18,759 shares. Gm Advisory reported 2,512 shares stake. Peninsula Asset Mgmt Inc, Florida-based fund reported 11,985 shares. Crawford Inv Counsel Incorporated owns 18,609 shares. Gulf Bank & Trust (Uk) Limited holds 0.53% or 214,993 shares. Jump Trading Ltd invested 0.29% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 22,638 are owned by Fragasso.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “IBM Celebrates Women Business Pioneers In Artificial Intelligence – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “IBM: Big Blue Is A Big Short – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “As IBMâ€™s $34 Billion Red Hat Acquisition Closes, Investors Unmoved – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Pre-Open Movers 07/10: (HLIT) (NIO) (MDR) (TMUS) (AAL) (CMCSA) (LEVI) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 EPS, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60B for 95.14 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc, which manages about $625.00M and $471.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 4,765 shares to 90,690 shares, valued at $10.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:MMP) by 8,105 shares in the quarter, for a total of 142,515 shares, and has risen its stake in Teladoc Inc.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fukoku Mutual Life Company holds 1.12% or 4,915 shares in its portfolio. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group Limited Liability Co has 3.08% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 20,113 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 1.07% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2.03M shares. Spirit Of America New York stated it has 156 shares. Kelly Lawrence W Assoc Inc Ca accumulated 0.04% or 133 shares. Ironwood Limited Liability Co reported 0.13% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Massachusetts Services Ma stated it has 1.21% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 139,253 were accumulated by Green Valley Ltd Company. King Luther Cap Mngmt Corp holds 2.94% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 215,657 shares. Chemung Canal Tru holds 1.18% or 2,782 shares in its portfolio. 1,095 are owned by Trustmark National Bank Department. Howard Hughes Institute has 2,500 shares. Smith Asset Management LP stated it has 49,634 shares or 2.86% of all its holdings. Mai Capital Mngmt reported 7,790 shares. Bath Savings Tru holds 1.43% or 3,800 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The 5G Revolution: A Trillion-Dollar Opportunity – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “A Consumer Cyclical ETF Hitting On All Cylinders – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Microsoft’s Azure Is No AWS, Says Bearish Jefferies – Benzinga” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: AAPL, XOM, NVTA – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Roku and Amazon Are Battling Over the Low-Cost Smart TV Market – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.