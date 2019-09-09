Shareholder Loews Has Raised Anthem (ANTM) Holding; Leggett & Platt (LEG) Market Value Rose While Dearborn Partners Increased by $4.82 Million Its Position

Dearborn Partners Llc increased its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG) by 51.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dearborn Partners Llc bought 114,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.11% . The institutional investor held 335,719 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.17M, up from 221,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dearborn Partners Llc who had been investing in Leggett & Platt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.69% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $40.42. About 1.21 million shares traded. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 7.65% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Had Seen 2018 Sales $4.2B-$4.3B; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.75 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Leggett Announces Dividend Increase And Annual Meeting Results; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT SEES FY EPS $2.60 TO $2.60, EST. $2.76; 15/05/2018 – Leggett & Platt Raises Dividend to 38c; 15/05/2018 – LEGGETT BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 38C FROM 36C, EST. 37C; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 TO 12 PCT; 09/03/2018 Leggett & Platt Volume Rises More Than Triple 20 Day Average; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q Net $77.9M; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Cuts 2018 View To EPS $2.60-EPS $2.80

Loews Corp increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 952.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 22,100 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.34M, up from 2,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $250.45. About 1.06M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500.

More notable recent Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Worry About Leggett & Platt, Incorporated’s (NYSE:LEG) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Leggett & Platt Announces 2Q 2019 Earnings Call – GlobeNewswire” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Leggett & Platt, Incorporated’s (NYSE:LEG) 26% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lanny’s July Dividend Income Summary – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Imagine Owning Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) And Wondering If The 27% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold LEG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 98.03 million shares or 2.63% less from 100.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fil Ltd invested in 0% or 3 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.01% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Connecticut-based Paloma Prns Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Advisory Alpha Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 9 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc invested 0% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 18,687 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Regal Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.22% or 25,745 shares. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) for 95,389 shares. 51,854 were reported by Bridges Investment Mngmt Inc. Pnc Grp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) for 290,248 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 0% or 1,609 shares. B T Capital Mngmt Dba Alpha Capital Mngmt reported 59,942 shares. Cornerstone Advsr has invested 0% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Peoples Financial accumulated 139 shares or 0% of the stock. Farmers Savings Bank has 0.01% invested in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG).

Dearborn Partners Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1,617 shares to 2,293 shares, valued at $436,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) by 6,146 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,534 shares, and cut its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX).

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “AM Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Anthem, Inc.’s Senior Unsecured Notes – Business Wire” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “You Have To Love Anthem, Inc.’s (NYSE:ANTM) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Anthem in the red on continued cost concerns – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is There More To Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Than Its 12% Returns On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Smart To Buy Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.