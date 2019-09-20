Shareholder Locust Wood Capital Advisers Lifted Baxter Intl (BAX) Stake; Energy Opportunities Capital Management Position in Forum Energy Technolog Com (FET) Has Upped by $305,295

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 101.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc bought 211,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The hedge fund held 420,505 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.44 million, up from 208,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $87.6. About 812,835 shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 21/05/2018 – Correct: Baxter, Not Axter, Increases Fincl Guidance for 2020 and Provides Outlook for 2023; 19/03/2018 – CareFusion Corporation vs Baxter International Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/19/2018; 14/05/2018 – Clearwater Compliance Announces Appointment of Steve Cagle as Chief Executive Officer and Baxter Lee as Chief Financial Officer; 02/05/2018 – Baxter and the Intl Society of Nephrology Announce a Collaboration to Address Growing Prevalence of Kidney Disease; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International First-Quarter Profit Rises 43%; Lifts 2018 Guidance; 02/05/2018 – Baxter and the International Society of Nephrology Announce a Collaboration to Address Growing Prevalence of Kidney Disease; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – NOW EXPECTS A 2020 ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN OF 20 TO 21 PERCENT AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS OF $3.60 TO $3.75 PER SHARE; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL – IN 2023, ANTICIPATES AN ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN OF 23 TO 24 PERCENT AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS OF $4.90 TO $5.05 PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – Baxter Declares Dividend and Announces Quarterly Dividend Increase; 22/05/2018 – Baxter CEO Sees New Products, Expansion Driving Growth (Video)

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Forum Energy Technolog Com (FET) by 107.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc bought 101,765 shares as the company’s stock declined 54.67% . The institutional investor held 196,139 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $671,000, up from 94,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Forum Energy Technolog Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $190.22 million market cap company. It closed at $1.8 lastly. It is down 78.26% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FET News: 20/04/2018 – Jennison Associates LLC Exits Position in Forum Energy; 30/04/2018 – Forum Energy Technologies 1Q EPS 25c; 30/04/2018 – Forum Energy Technologies 1Q Rev $250.2M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Forum Energy Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FET); 14/05/2018 – Bulldog Adds MTech Acquisition Corp., Exits Forum Energy: 13F; 30/04/2018 – FORUM ENERGY 1Q REV. $250.0M, EST. $245.7M; 14/05/2018 – BULLDOG EXITED FET, IEA, OACQF, LAZY, ELEC IN 1Q: 13F; 20/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Administration of Vaginal and Rectal Progesterone During FET Cycles; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Forum Energy; 30/04/2018 – FORUM ENERGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5C

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 34 investors sold BAX shares while 304 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 413.22 million shares or 1.02% less from 417.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Penobscot Inv Mngmt Commerce invested in 0.08% or 4,590 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Com accumulated 0.1% or 127,412 shares. Cetera Advisor Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.03% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 12,843 shares. California Employees Retirement System reported 0.35% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). 5,392 were accumulated by Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited. First Tru Advsr Lp reported 942,013 shares. Old Second Comml Bank Of Aurora reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Charter owns 22,405 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com accumulated 78,229 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 0.12% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Shine Invest Advisory Ser has invested 0.02% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated holds 13,109 shares. Addison Cap invested 1.24% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Fiduciary Tru Communications holds 0.04% or 20,788 shares. Alberta has 0.09% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX).

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $781.63M and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 6,905 shares to 185,625 shares, valued at $32.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 52,335 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,604 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Since September 3, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $41,500 activity.