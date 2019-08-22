Shareholder Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Upped Home Depot (HD) Stake; Ebay (EBAY) Holder Anchor Capital Advisors Lowered Holding

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 3.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc sold 9,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The hedge fund held 267,147 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.92 million, down from 276,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $40.18. About 2.19 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 24/04/2018 – FDA: EBay’s Removed JUUL Product Listings, Voluntarily Implemented Measures to Prevent New Listings; 25/04/2018 – EBay Gives Disappointing Outlook, Highlighting Threat of Amazon; 05/04/2018 – EBay: Edward Barnholt Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 20/03/2018 – New York Post: Picture of Jesse James worth millions sells on eBay for $10; 18/04/2018 – eBay Inc. vs Global Equity Management (SA) Pty. Ltd. | FWD Entered | 04/18/2018; 01/05/2018 – The Scottish Sun: EXCLUSIVE: eBay openly selling magnet tools shoplifters use to remove security tags from clothes for as; 21/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: BREAKING: A Campbell-based eBay spinoff’s value is about to go from $150 million to $1.68; 19/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – ELECTION OF WENIG TO BOARD’S SLATE OF NOMINEES WILL BRING GM’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO 11 MEMBERS; 23/04/2018 – EBAY-PAYPAL FINALIZE NEW PAYMENTS PACT; 25/04/2018 – EBAY 1Q TOTAL MARKETPLACE GMV $22.55B

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 10.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management bought 2,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 30,304 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.82 million, up from 27,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $221.28. About 3.04 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Capital Fund Sa has 0.04% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 22,298 are held by Steinberg Asset Mngmt. Macnealy Hoover accumulated 4,639 shares. Glob Endowment Lp owns 1,820 shares. Putnam Investments Limited owns 1.29% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 2.90 million shares. The Illinois-based Whitnell And has invested 1.07% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). First Utd Fincl Bank Trust owns 1,324 shares. Trustmark Bank Tru Department has invested 0.52% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Bp Public Ltd Com invested in 0.65% or 87,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdings Sa holds 645,075 shares or 1.04% of its portfolio. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Management Ltd holds 276,190 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp invested 0.08% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Capital Advisors Lc holds 182,433 shares or 2.04% of its portfolio. Aull Monroe Invest Mgmt invested in 24,721 shares. Huntington Bank & Trust reported 343,614 shares.

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.51B and $4.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 366,993 shares to 895,399 shares, valued at $52.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nv5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 19,894 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,037 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $427.78M for 19.70 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $232,736 activity.