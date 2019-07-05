Shareholder Lipe & Dalton Increased Abbvie (ABBV) Position; Avalon Global Asset Management Has Upped Its Holding in Micron Technology (MU) as Stock Price Declined

Lipe & Dalton increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 135.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lipe & Dalton bought 20,740 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 36,070 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91M, up from 15,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lipe & Dalton who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $74.96. About 7.20M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 24/04/2018 – MERCK PHASE 1 KEYTRUDA STUDY SUSPENDED: CLINICALTRIALS.GOV; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda First Anti-PD-1 Therapy to Show Recurrence-Free Survival Benefit Across Stage IIIA, IIIB, IIIC Melanoma; 08/03/2018 – STADA SAYS AIMS TO EXPAND BY INTERNATIONALISATION OF BUSINESS, SAYS HAS EXITED ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILARS BUSINESS; 13/03/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA (SBLA) FOR KEYTRUDA®; 30/04/2018 – Merck: FDA Grants Priority Review to sBLA for Keytruda Combination; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie in $22bn wipeout after cancer drug results; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie Raises FY View To Adj EPS $7.66-Adj EPS $7.76; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 30/04/2018 – AbbVie and Rice University establish K.C. Nicolaou Research Accelerator to advance therapies in oncology; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: With positive Keytruda data, Merck scrambles the market for lung cancer immunotherapies

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 11.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 236,260 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.77 million, up from 211,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $39.59. About 13.36 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $66; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-Micron Machinery 6159.T – 6-MTH group results; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Hosokawa Micron 6277.T – 6-MTH group results; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Net $3.31B; 22/03/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS $2.83 +/- $0.07, EST. $2.65; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Adds Micron, Exits Bank of America, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Micron Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 30/05/2018 – Memory-Chip Market Fears Flip Micron 6% During Trading Day; 18/04/2018 – Leonardo DRS Launches 10-Micron Thermal Camera, Smallest and Most Cost-Effective on the Market

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jackson Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 2.53% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 250,000 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc reported 0.2% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Gotham Asset Management holds 0.87% or 1.43M shares. Dimensional Fund LP invested in 13.62 million shares or 0.22% of the stock. Artemis Investment Llp holds 2.17M shares or 1.04% of its portfolio. Welch Grp Incorporated Limited, a Alabama-based fund reported 6,110 shares. Ally Fincl, Michigan-based fund reported 15,000 shares. Dalal Street Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.70 million shares for 26.52% of their portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation accumulated 733,553 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Dalton Invests Ltd Company holds 27,882 shares. North Star Invest Mgmt stated it has 0.01% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 1.21M shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Highland Limited Partnership has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Aviance Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability invested in 36,128 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset has invested 0.21% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc, which manages about $132.23M and $187.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 5,000 shares to 92,100 shares, valued at $6.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Maxlinear Inc (NYSE:MXL) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 172,800 shares, and cut its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV).

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paragon Management has invested 0.41% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Azimuth Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.38% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 70,640 shares. Stephens Ar holds 0.39% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 204,506 shares. Buckingham Incorporated invested in 0.64% or 40,630 shares. 20,000 are owned by Hartford Finance Mgmt. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Com invested 0.03% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 4.28 million were accumulated by Franklin Res Incorporated. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Com has 0.36% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 23,377 shares. Raymond James And Associate, a Florida-based fund reported 4.38M shares. Bbr Lc has 0.43% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 40,991 shares. Duff & Phelps Investment Mgmt holds 16,060 shares. 2,290 were accumulated by First Mercantile. Main Street Research Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.22% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Aviva Public Lc holds 0.34% or 635,486 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life The has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $6.65 million activity. AUSTIN ROXANNE S had bought 11,500 shares worth $776,250 on Wednesday, June 26. The insider RAPP EDWARD J bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750.

