Shareholder Lionstone Capital Management Has Raised Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Holding; As Danaher (DHR) Valuation Rose, Capital International Sarl Has Cut Holding

Lionstone Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc bought 47,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The hedge fund held 230,224 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.36M, up from 182,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $56.17. About 748,134 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Buy Lease Rights to Operate Five Parks Owned by EPR Properties; 25/04/2018 – Six Flags, Comcast’s Universal Theme Parks See Off-Season Surge; 22/04/2018 – DJ Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIX); 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Operate Darien Lake in Upstate New York and Wet n’ Wild Parks in Houston and Glendale, Ariz; 26/03/2018 – Credit Agreement Amendment Reduces Six Flags’ Borrowing Rate; 22/03/2018 – Six Flags: New Partnership Will Bring Branded Experiences to Six Flags Parks Throughout China; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags Also to Operate Frontier City and White Water Bay in Oklahoma; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: 1Q Attendance Up 27%; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags: Accounting Chief Mario Centola Will Be VP of International Operations and Business Development; 06/04/2018 – Public Investment Fund Announces Agreement with Six Flags

Capital International Sarl decreased its stake in Danaher Corp (DHR) by 18.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Sarl sold 16,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 71,300 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.41 million, down from 87,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Sarl who had been investing in Danaher Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.68B market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $140.35. About 1.88 million shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 17/04/2018 – Danaher Corp expected to post earnings of 94 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – New Keithley KickStart 2.0 Software Removes Complexity from Multi-Instrument Setup, Fast Data Visualization; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees FY Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.45; 07/03/2018 – Danaher Provides Update On First Quarter 2018 Financial Performance; 08/05/2018 – Tektronix Meets 3D Sensing Test Challenges with New Keithley Model 2606B System SourceMeter SMU; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Health Adds Danaher, Exits Varian, Cuts J&J; 17/05/2018 – Fluke Calibration publishes second annual Calibration and Metrology Compensation Survey Results; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.07-Adj EPS $1.10; 08/05/2018 – Danaher Announces Quarterly Dividend; 22/05/2018 – Fluke RSE300 and RSE600 Fixed-Mount Infrared Cameras easily integrate infrared data, images, and videos to produce more comprehensive research analysis

Analysts await Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. DHR’s profit will be $824.98 million for 30.51 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual earnings per share reported by Danaher Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.36% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fdx Advsrs Inc owns 15,479 shares. Brighton Jones Limited Co has 0.07% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Thomasville Retail Bank has 0.1% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 4,229 shares. Jacobson And Schmitt Advsr Limited holds 56,825 shares or 4.94% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Fin holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 34,867 shares. Azimuth Ltd Liability accumulated 0.02% or 2,352 shares. Millennium Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Corp reported 168,520 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). 2,585 are held by Lincoln. Whittier Trust Of Nevada holds 0.35% or 36,281 shares. 4,676 are held by Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan. Granite Partners Ltd Liability Co reported 0.38% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Addenda Cap reported 37,338 shares stake. Willingdon Wealth reported 10,122 shares stake.

More recent Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Danaher Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Strong Acyclical Growth Burnishing Danaher’s Growth Star Status – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Danaher Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” with publication date: July 18, 2019 was also an interesting one.