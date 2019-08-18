Shareholder Linscomb & Williams Increased Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Position; Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) Stock Value Rose While Akre Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding

Linscomb & Williams Inc increased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 45.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc bought 7,378 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 23,428 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22M, up from 16,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.76B market cap company. The stock increased 3.28% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $49.79. About 2.70M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 02/05/2018 – Southwest Air Flight Made Emergency Landing After Partial Window Break; 17/04/2018 – FOX Baltimore: BREAKING: A Southwest Airlines flight makes an emergency landing at Philadelphia International Airport. Injuries; 20/04/2018 – ENGINE MANUFACTURER CFM RECOMMENDS EMERGENCY INSPECTIONS WITHIN THE NEXT 20 DAYS TO FAN BLADES OF SOME CFM56-7B ENGINES AFTER SOUTHWEST AIRLINES INCIDENT -STATEMENT; 08/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO LUV.N – AVAILABLE SEAT MILES INCREASED 1.5 PERCENT TO 13.6 BLN IN APRIL 2018, COMPARED WITH APRIL 2017 ASMS OF 13.4 BLN; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST FLIGHT MAKES EMERGENCY LANDING AT PHILLY AIRPORT: NBC; 20/04/2018 – LUV SAYS ENGINE MAINTENANCE PROGRAM MEETS, EXCEEDS NEW FAA RULE; 18/04/2018 – Fan Blade, Engine Cover Are Factors in Southwest Flight 1380 Engine Failure; 17/04/2018 – WBZ | CBS Boston News: #BREAKING: Southwest Airlines plane surrounded by emergency vehicles at Philadelphia airport after; 18/04/2018 – FAA WILL ISSUE THE DIRECTIVE WITHIN THE NEXT TWO WEEKS – STATEMENT; 19/04/2018 – CORRECT: SOUTHWEST OPPOSED RECC. TO INSPECT FAN BLADES: AP

Akre Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by 49.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Akre Capital Management Llc sold 438,769 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 455,447 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.25M, down from 894,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Akre Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Enstar Group Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $176.1. About 100,818 shares traded or 42.62% up from the average. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 15.70% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ESGR News: 08/05/2018 – ENSTAR GROUP LTD – QTRLY RESULTS HAD NET UNREALIZED LOSSES OF $100.3 MLN ON FIXED MATURITIES INVESTMENTS; 22/05/2018 – Enstar Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Enstar Group 1Q Loss $41.2M; 24/05/2018 – Hillhouse Capital Management, Ltd. Reports 9.75% Stake In Enstar Group; 08/05/2018 ENSTAR GROUP 1Q LOSS/SHR $2.12; 24/05/2018 – HILLHOUSE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD REPORTS 9.75 PCT STAKE IN ENSTAR GROUP LTD AS OF MAY 14 – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 34,492 are held by Palouse Capital Mgmt Incorporated. Proffitt & Goodson Inc reported 65 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pitcairn Company accumulated 8,154 shares. Kbc Gru Nv, Belgium-based fund reported 184,820 shares. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.09% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Chemical Natl Bank holds 0.15% or 25,512 shares. Sumitomo Life owns 19,631 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Limited owns 8,187 shares. Markel reported 211,000 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Edge Wealth Mgmt Lc owns 250 shares. Paragon Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 500 shares. Sunbelt owns 7,965 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma owns 200 shares. 10,065 are owned by Chesley Taft And Associates Lc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc, which manages about $2.25B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds Total Stk Mkt (VTI) by 3,248 shares to 310,430 shares, valued at $44.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Core S&P Scp Etf (IJR) by 8,713 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,745 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Msci Eafe Etf (EFA).

Akre Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.20 billion and $9.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 300,800 shares to 6.08 million shares, valued at $424.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

