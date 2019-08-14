Shareholder Liberty Capital Management Increased Conocophillips (COP) Stake; Mizuho Bank LTD Increases Holding in Cme Group (CME)

Mizuho Bank Ltd increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mizuho Bank Ltd bought 922,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.87 million, up from 102,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $210.18. About 781,083 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 23/05/2018 – U.S. beef packer margins soar as cattle prices fall; 06/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-Supply buildup fears undercut CME live cattle futures; 16/03/2018 – CME Group Fines Belvedere Trading in Market-Manipulation Cases; 11/04/2018 – Rusal removed from share, debt indexes; Moscow mulls response; 04/05/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS SEE 40 PCT CHANCE FED RAISING RATES TO AT LEAST 2.25-2.50 PCT IN DECEMBER – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH; 23/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME hogs slump again on cash prices, trade war threat; 20/03/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC FORM 8 (DD) – CME GROUP PLC – AMENDMENT; 09/05/2018 – CME Says It’s About to Win 14-Year-Old Eurex Antitrust Lawsuit; 23/05/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#FC: RISE MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH SUPPORT FROM BUY STOPS, LIVE CATTLE FUTURES GAINS -TRADE; 16/05/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#FC: FALL OVER 1 PCT ON SELL STOPS, MORE LIVE CATTLE FUTURES LOSSES -TRADE

Liberty Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 106.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Liberty Capital Management Inc bought 4,807 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 9,312 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $621,000, up from 4,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.52% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $51.97. About 3.56 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 06/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Looks to Take Venezuelan Oil Assets After Award; 08/05/2018 – VENEZUELA’S PDVSA SUSPENDS STORING, SHIPPING OIL FROM THE CARIBBEAN FOLLOWING CONOCOPHILLIPS’ COP.N COURT ORDERS ON ASSETS -SOURCE, REUTERS DATA; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS ON PACE TO CUT DEBT TO $15B BY YR END: SLIDES; 14/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS CASH TENDER OFFER UP TO $400M DEBT SECURITIES; 26/04/2018 – Conoco sues to enforce $2 bln award that Venezuela scorns; 10/05/2018 – Conoco says to maintain legal actions until PDVSA pays $2 bln award; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS SEEKING ENFORCEMENT ACTIONS AGAINST PDVSA PDVSA.UL IN UNITED STATES, ASIA AND CARIBBEAN; 17/04/2018 – Malaysia’s Kimanis crude supplies to drop in June -traders; 16/05/2018 – For Big Oil, reserve size matters less than ever; 12/05/2018 – A Curacao court has authorized ConocoPhillips to seize about $636 million in assets belonging to Venezuela’s state oil company PDVSA

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Trust Company Na reported 0.23% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Umb Bancorp N A Mo has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Laurion Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership invested 0.01% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Plancorp Limited Co accumulated 8,383 shares. Fiduciary Company holds 0.05% or 29,077 shares. Nbt National Bank & Trust N A Ny owns 13,599 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Moreover, Element Cap Management Lc has 0.28% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Smith Moore & Company accumulated 10,252 shares. Beacon Finance Group reported 0.17% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Fdx Inc owns 26,216 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc owns 498 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Vaughan Nelson Inv Mngmt LP reported 17,325 shares. Moreover, Community Fincl Bank Of Raymore has 2.55% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 105,204 shares. Kornitzer Ks has invested 0.57% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Bokf Na has invested 0.19% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Liberty Capital Management Inc, which manages about $203.92 million and $198.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 16,294 shares to 37,124 shares, valued at $2.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mngmt stated it has 31,968 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Spirit Of America Corporation Ny stated it has 3,675 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory invested 0.01% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Cypress Cap Mgmt Llc (Wy) invested 0.05% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Arrow Finance Corporation has invested 0.02% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Wells Fargo & Mn reported 0.15% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Cullen Frost Bankers reported 2,380 shares. Corda Investment Management Limited Liability Corp reported 135,135 shares. Burns J W & Communication Ny reported 0.73% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board accumulated 406,814 shares. Regions Financial reported 0.15% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Altfest L J Commerce Inc has 2,746 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 121,456 shares. 1832 Asset Management Lp reported 60 shares stake. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Com holds 0.05% or 2,916 shares.

