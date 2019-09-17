Shareholder Levin Capital Strategies LP Has Boosted International Business Machs (IBM) Stake; As Fabrinet (FN) Stock Declined, Credit Suisse Ag Lowered Stake by $1.47 Million

Levin Capital Strategies Lp increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 11.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Levin Capital Strategies Lp bought 13,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The hedge fund held 124,779 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.21 million, up from 111,524 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Levin Capital Strategies Lp who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $141.3. About 1.14M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 11/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Global Systems lntegrator Partner of the Year Award as part of the 2018 IBM Watson Beacon Awards; 20/03/2018 – IBM Launches Watson Data Kits to Help Accelerate Enterprise Al Adoption; 18/04/2018 – SiliconANGLE: IBM brings two key open-source developer tools together in its latest cloud service; 17/04/2018 – IBM – TOTAL CLOUD REVENUE OVER THE LAST 12 MONTHS WAS $17.7 BILLION, UP 22 PERCENT (UP 20 PERCENT ADJUSTING FOR CURRENCY); 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Package; 29/03/2018 – IBM: Impact of Changes Offset Each Other Within 2018 Expectations of at Least $13.80 of Operating EPS; 11/04/2018 – Global Financial Analytics Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/03/2018 – IBM – UNVEILED A NEW DATA SCIENCE AND MACHINE LEARNING PLATFORM; 12/04/2018 – GAO: Bid Protest – IBM Corporation B-415798: Mar 27, 2018; 26/03/2018 – The CEOs of Apple and IBM think Facebook should see greater regulation in the wake of data breach

Credit Suisse Ag decreased its stake in Fabrinet (FN) by 48.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Suisse Ag sold 30,045 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.26% . The institutional investor held 32,465 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.61 million, down from 62,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Suisse Ag who had been investing in Fabrinet for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $55.9. About 84,784 shares traded. Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) has risen 39.57% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.57% the S&P500. Some Historical FN News: 07/05/2018 – FABRINET 3Q REV. $332.2M, EST. $319.3M; 11/05/2018 – Congress Asset Management Co Exits Position in Fabrinet; 01/05/2018 – Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Mgmt Buys 1.3% Position in Fabrinet; 02/04/2018 Fidelity Select Telecommunications Adds Fabrinet; 22/05/2018 – Fabrinet Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – FABRINET 3Q ADJ EPS 71C, EST. 71C; 07/05/2018 – Fabrinet 3Q Rev $332.2M; 02/05/2018 – Intrinsic Edge Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Fabrinet; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1.3% Position in Fabrinet; 07/05/2018 – FABRINET SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 73C TO 77C, EST. 75C

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.36, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 37 investors sold FN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 34.38 million shares or 1.71% more from 33.80 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al has 6,040 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Guggenheim Lc has 0.01% invested in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher stated it has 0.45% in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). The California-based California Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Lc invested in 0% or 79 shares. Legal And General Gp Public Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) for 98,461 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated owns 5,734 shares. Cwm reported 0% of its portfolio in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Credit Suisse Ag has 32,465 shares. Barclays Public Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 52,899 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.01% in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) or 56,140 shares. Cibc Ww Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 53,100 shares. Wellington Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership has 391,146 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Llc has 58 shares.

Analysts await Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.72 EPS, down 8.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.79 per share. FN’s profit will be $26.53 million for 19.41 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by Fabrinet for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Credit Suisse Ag, which manages about $41.97 billion and $112.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL) by 1.36M shares to 1.39 million shares, valued at $26.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) by 86,628 shares in the quarter, for a total of 496,365 shares, and has risen its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold IBM shares while 532 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 472.00 million shares or 0.21% less from 473.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First State Bank Of Omaha, a Nebraska-based fund reported 21,913 shares. Curbstone Fincl Management stated it has 6,334 shares. Moreover, Legacy Private Trust Com has 0.23% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Great Lakes Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.04% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Lafayette Invests reported 1.54% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Field Main Retail Bank accumulated 3,225 shares. Northeast Consultants Incorporated, a Connecticut-based fund reported 13,531 shares. Cordasco Fincl Network reported 0.12% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Cacti Asset Lc has invested 0.18% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 318,880 were accumulated by Rwwm Inc. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.14% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Illinois-based Oakbrook Invests Limited Company has invested 0.06% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 11,875 are held by Peninsula Asset Mgmt. Mcf Advisors Lc reported 0.05% stake. Partnervest Advisory Ser Ltd Llc has 0.18% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 3,279 shares.

Levin Capital Strategies Lp, which manages about $8.28 billion and $1.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 35,426 shares to 170,512 shares, valued at $5.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novagold Res Inc (NYSEMKT:NG) by 281,865 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.75M shares, and cut its stake in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES).