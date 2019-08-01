Shareholder Leucadia National Has Boosted Hess (HES) Holding; As Facebook (FB) Valuation Rose, Holder Deccan Value Investors LP Has Cut Stake

Deccan Value Investors Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 5.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deccan Value Investors Lp sold 72,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 1.20 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $200.26M, down from 1.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deccan Value Investors Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $554.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $194.23. About 13.06 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 16/03/2018 – Variety: Facebook Plans to Launch Oculus Go VR Headset at f8 Developer Conference; 27/03/2018 – Atlas Consumer Law Files Federal Class Lawsuit Against Cambridge Analytica, Facebook & Mark Zuckerberg on Behalf of Plaintiffs; 27/03/2018 – Daily Trust: BREAKING: EU gives Facebook 2 weeks to answer data scanda; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC – QTRLY SHR $1.69; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK: UP TO 87M PPL’S DATA MAY HAVE BEEN IMPROPERLY SHARED; 04/04/2018 – World’s Biggest Wealth Fund Weighs In on the Facebook Scandal; 22/05/2018 – Facebook director to start after annual meeting, avoid shareholder vote; 23/04/2018 – DoubleLine’s Gundlach at Sohn Says Go Long XOP, Short Facebook; 19/03/2018 – EU’s Justice Chief Vera Jourova: Misuse of Personal Data of Facebook Users ‘Horrifying, if Confirmed’; 10/04/2018 – Sen. Jon Tester: Tester Defends Montanans’ Privacy, Holds Facebook Accountable for Breach of Trust

Leucadia National Corp increased its stake in Hess Corp (HES) by 72.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp bought 94,812 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The hedge fund held 226,293 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.63 million, up from 131,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Hess Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.58% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $64.84. About 4.68 million shares traded or 59.60% up from the average. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 25/04/2018 – HESS COO GREG HILL SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 09/05/2018 – Hess to Participate in Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference; 25/04/2018 – HESS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 27C, EST. LOSS/SHR 49C; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA LIZA 2 PROJECT EXPECTED BY 2022; 22/05/2018 – Hess Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hess Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HES); 07/05/2018 – PolyOne Appoints Giuseppe Di Salvo as Vice President, Investor Relations; Justin M. Hess as Vice President, Corporate Controller; 08/05/2018 – LAFARGEHOLCIM CHAIRMAN BEAT HESS SPEAKS AT AGM IN ZURICH; 14/05/2018 – Hess at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – Fitch: Hess Outlook Revised to Negative From Stable After $1B Shr Repurchase Plan

Since January 31, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 9 selling transactions for $11.56 million activity. Goodell Timothy B. sold $296,156 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) on Thursday, February 7. Lynch Richard D. had sold 17,843 shares worth $964,278. Another trade for 442 shares valued at $25,079 was bought by MCMANUS DAVID. 218,220 shares valued at $12.10 million were sold by HESS JOHN B on Thursday, January 31. The insider Meyers Kevin Omar bought $25,079. 2,353 shares were sold by Lowery-Yilmaz Barbara J, worth $125,650 on Thursday, February 7.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 25.03 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

