Shareholder Letko Brosseau & Associates Has Raised Sun Life Finl (SLF) Position; As Patterson Uti Energy (PTEN) Share Value Declined, Shareholder G-F-W Energy X LP Has Trimmed Holding

G-F-W Energy X Lp decreased its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (PTEN) by 17.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G-F-W Energy X Lp sold 21,493 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 98,083 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, down from 119,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G-F-W Energy X Lp who had been investing in Patterson Uti Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.73% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $8.92. About 4.15 million shares traded or 1.81% up from the average. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 31.91% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY MARCH AVG. DRILLING RIGS 172 :PTEN US; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Loss $34.4M; 13/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy CEO’s 2017 total compensation more than doubles; 27/03/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – MATURITY DATE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT IS MARCH 27, 2023; 04/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Reports Drilling Activity for March 2018; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, COMPANY HAD AN AVERAGE OF 169 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Reports Financial Results for Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 27/03/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY – CREDIT AGREEMENT IS A COMMITTED SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY THAT PERMITS BORROWINGS OF UP TO $600 MLN; 03/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Appointment of Janeen S. Judah to Bd of Directors

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc increased its stake in Sun Life Finl Inc (SLF) by 0.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc bought 22,317 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 8.56 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $329.02 million, up from 8.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc who had been investing in Sun Life Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $39.54. About 298,236 shares traded. Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) has risen 1.75% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.75% the S&P500. Some Historical SLF News: 02/04/2018 – PBOC END-MARCH OUTSTANDING SLF 48.2B YUAN; 08/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS SUN LIFE FINANCIAL’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK POSITIVE; 23/03/2018 – Sun Life Financial Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Sun Life appoints Tim Rarick to lead National Accounts Client Management; 02/04/2018 – CHINA C.BANK: LENT 21.72 BLN YUAN FOR 7-DAY PERIOD VIA SLF IN MARCH; 08/05/2018 – SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC – QTRLY REPORTED EPS $1.09; 22/03/2018 – China c.bank raises interest rate on SLF loans; 08/05/2018 – Sun Life 1Q Net C$693M; 25/04/2018 – Sun Life Plots Private Debt Growth Via Acquisition This Year; 05/03/2018 YMCA of Greater Boston Welcomes Kathy deCastro of Sun Life Financial as New Member of the General Board

Analysts await Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.23 EPS, down 130.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $-0.17 actual EPS reported by Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 30 investors sold PTEN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 195.87 million shares or 2.43% less from 200.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Lc reported 72,623 shares. D E Shaw And invested in 0.02% or 1.05M shares. Natixis reported 800,680 shares. Amalgamated Fincl Bank owns 43,579 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.03% or 153,415 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 23,112 shares. New York-based Metropolitan Life Insur Ny has invested 0% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). New York State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.01% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 305,155 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 28,888 shares. Hanson & Doremus Inv holds 0.01% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) or 1,525 shares. Eagle Asset Inc holds 0.04% or 513,065 shares in its portfolio. Gamco Invsts Et Al holds 0.01% or 69,890 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Glenmede Tru Co Na has 0% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Carlson Capital LP invested 0.05% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN).

