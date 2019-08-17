Shareholder Legacy Private Trust Has Increased Mckesson (MCK) Holding; International Value Advisers Upped Stake in Bank Of America (BAC) by $68.23 Million as Market Value Rose

Legacy Private Trust increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 348.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Private Trust bought 14,961 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 19,250 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25M, up from 4,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Private Trust who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.87B market cap company. The stock increased 2.85% or $4.02 during the last trading session, reaching $145.29. About 1.26 million shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Investment to Support Initiatives Partially Funded by Savings From Operating Model, Cost Structure; 25/04/2018 – New Mountain Cap Agrees to Sell Medical Specialties Distributors to McKesson; 24/04/2018 – PolarityTE Announces Appointment of McKesson’s Willie Bogan to Bd of Directors; 30/04/2018 – McKesson Bd of Directors Elects Brad Lerman as New Independent Director; 24/05/2018 – McKesson 4Q Rev $51.6B; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Initiative Comprises Multiple Growth Pillars, Includes Comprehensive Review of Operations, Cost Structure; 26/04/2018 – Main Street: McKesson Internal Review Clears Senior Management of Wrongdoing on Opioids; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Multi-Year Strategic Growth Initiative; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Outlook, Provides Preliminary Fiscal 2019 Outlook; 24/05/2018 – McKesson: U.S., States Subsequently Filed Notices Declining to Intervene in Case; 23/04/2018 – DJ McKesson Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCK)

International Value Advisers Llc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 31.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. International Value Advisers Llc bought 2.53 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 10.44 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $288.05 million, up from 7.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Value Advisers Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $27.03. About 68.48M shares traded or 34.10% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 21/03/2018 – BofA’s Pullback on Margin Loans Followed Sweeping Internal Probe; 16/04/2018 – Investment News: Merrill Lynch’s incentives for new accounts paying off; 22/03/2018 – BLOCK TRADE – GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES: BOOKRUNNER SAYS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, STANDARD BANK OF SOUTH AFRICA, AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS OF GROWTHPOINT PLACING; 23/05/2018 – UNIPER: BANK OF AMERICA TOTAL VOTINGS RIGHTS SHARE 9.69%; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 10/05/2018 – Humana Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 17/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: BofA C$200m 4NC3 FRN, C$500m 6NC5 Fxd-to-Float; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Chicago Entrepreneurs Increasing Plans to Hire Tue, 01 May 2018 13:00:00 +0000; 14/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Cigna Corporation Announces Appearance at the 2018 Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference

International Value Advisers Llc, which manages about $19.61 billion and $2.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd. (NYSE:SLB) by 201,269 shares to 5.89M shares, valued at $256.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRKA) by 60 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,126 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.93% or 3.76 million shares. Tompkins Fin owns 500 shares. Zwj Investment Counsel holds 0.16% or 69,248 shares. Veritable LP reported 296,317 shares. Lvm Mngmt Limited Mi reported 14,893 shares stake. Menlo Lc reported 167,185 shares or 3.28% of all its holdings. London Of Virginia owns 68,157 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Nbt Bankshares N A holds 32,443 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Perkins Coie has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 0.8% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Haverford Svcs holds 29,000 shares. The California-based Tcw Group Inc has invested 0% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Levin Cap Strategies Limited Partnership holds 0.19% or 60,347 shares in its portfolio. Farmers Merchants Investments Inc holds 0.81% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 438,566 shares. Systematic Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0.28% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 292,884 shares.

Legacy Private Trust, which manages about $843.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 16,767 shares to 177,487 shares, valued at $15.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dbx Etf Tr by 117,193 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,410 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Actively Managd Etf.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Trust Com Of Nevada holds 0.13% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 15,550 shares. Asset Management holds 0.03% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 2,154 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt Inc owns 0.01% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 17,502 shares. Aperio Group Inc Limited Com holds 0.05% or 98,138 shares in its portfolio. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 6,915 shares. 12,800 are held by Alpine Woods Limited Company. Assetmark holds 0% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 3,954 shares. Brandes Investment Partners Ltd Partnership holds 2.1% or 770,837 shares. Savant Capital Ltd reported 2,708 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa holds 0.08% or 81,922 shares. Sei Co has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Barclays Public Ltd Liability holds 0.04% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) or 556,778 shares. Petrus Tru Communications Lta has 1,707 shares. Trustmark Bankshares Trust Department stated it has 0.02% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Amica Mutual Ins, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 8,595 shares.

