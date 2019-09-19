Shareholder Lazard Asset Management Raised Air Lease (AL) Position; Spc Financial Stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Upped by $1.37 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Spc Financial Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 180.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spc Financial Inc bought 12,372 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 19,237 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.15M, up from 6,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spc Financial Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $381.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $119.39. About 7.82 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 09/04/2018 – NORSK HYDRO ASA NHY.OL : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO NKR 53.5 FROM NKR 53; 20/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO BMY.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $75 FROM $70; 05/03/2018 – JPMorgan Global Feb. Composite PMI: Summary; 13/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: JPM, QCOM, AVGO, NFLX, SBUX, GM, SPOT & more; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Unit Looks to Control 51% of Joint-Venture Brokerage in China; 22/05/2018 – SRC Energy at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 22/05/2018 – Continental Resources Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Jun 18; 08/03/2018 – JPMorgan’s Pinto Sees Possible 40% Equity Correction in 2-3 Yrs; 18/05/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 27 EUROS FROM 25.5 EUROS; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – QTRLY FIXED INCOME MARKETS REV GROWTH WAS OFFSET BY LOWER CLIENT ACTIVITY IN RATES AND CREDIT

Lazard Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 9.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc bought 34,344 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 388,518 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.06M, up from 354,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $43.29. About 373,981 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 11/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP AL.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $53; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – AIRCRAFT SCHEDULED TO DELIVER FROM ALC’S ORDER BOOK WITH AIRBUS IN JUNE 2019; 03/04/2018 – Boeing, Air Lease Corporation Sign Order for Eight 737 MAX Airplanes; 05/04/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Activity Update for the First Quarter of 2018; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE TARGETING AIRCRAFT SALES FOR 2H 2018: PLUEGER; 03/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – ORDER VALUED AT $936.8 MLN AT LIST PRICES; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – ANNOUNCED A MEDIUM-TERM LEASE AGREEMENT WITH Hl FLY (PORTUGAL) FOR ONE ROLLS-ROYCE TRENT 7000-POWERED AIRBUS A330-900NEO AIRCRAFT; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP BEGINS QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST; 02/05/2018 – Air Lease Names Daniel Verwholt as Treasurer; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.00

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Estabrook Mgmt accumulated 272,287 shares or 0% of the stock. Cove Street Capital Limited Liability accumulated 69,434 shares or 1% of the stock. Country Club Trust Na reported 24,919 shares. 7.81 million are held by Principal Fincl Gp Inc. Archford Strategies Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 25,675 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Limited holds 0.22% or 285,979 shares. Caxton Associate LP invested in 5,469 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsrs holds 48,049 shares. Everett Harris & Ca holds 0.05% or 17,749 shares. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Company, a Washington-based fund reported 24,727 shares. Cutter & Brokerage holds 0.39% or 11,261 shares in its portfolio. Bancshares Of Montreal Can reported 7.14 million shares stake. Ballentine Prtn Limited Liability reported 43,282 shares. Saturna Capital Corporation reported 0.04% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Nomura Incorporated reported 162,176 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

