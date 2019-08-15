Shareholder Lau Associates Raised Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stake; Cheesecake Factory Com (CAKE) Holder Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Has Upped Its Position by $356,592 as Share Value Declined

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory Inc Com (CAKE) by 53.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc bought 7,429 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.15% . The institutional investor held 21,188 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04 million, up from 13,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Cheesecake Factory Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.15% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $36.24. About 763,349 shares traded or 7.49% up from the average. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) has declined 24.69% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CAKE News: 06/03/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Five-Year Plan Targets 6%-7% Total Top-Line Growth; 26/03/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 18/05/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Gives Profit And Sales Guidance In Line With Current Expectations — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – David Gordon, President, The @Cheesecake Factory: People are always going to want to get together – restaurants are not going away. They are going to want to have social experiences; 09/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Allegheny Technologies, Swift Transportation, Boyd Gaming, DSW, The Cheesecake Fact; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cheesecake Factory Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CAKE); 20/03/2018 – Café Valley Bakery Introduces New Chocolate Cheesecake Brownie Bites Made with Hershey’s Chocolate; 11/05/2018 – CHEESECAKE FACTORY INC – APPOINTMENT OF SCARLETT MAY AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GENERAL COUNSEL AND SECRETARY OF COMPANY; 25/04/2018 – CHEESECAKE FACTORY 1Q EPS 56C

Lau Associates Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) by 20.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lau Associates Llc bought 1,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 9,898 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90M, up from 8,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lau Associates Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $196.18. About 1.72M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 14/05/2018 – PQ Group Holdings to Participate in Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference on May 15; 15/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs-backed start-up Circle introducing a crypto version of the US dollar; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs, Vestar to Sell Hearthside Food to Investor Group; 08/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Goldman Sachs Group CHF Benchmark 11/2025 MS +70/73; 08/05/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC LDOS.N : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM CONVICTION BUY LIST – TRADERS; 12/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHSL DAVID M. SOLOMON TO SERVE AS SOLE PRESIDENT/COO; 14/05/2018 – BCB’S NOT CUTTING RATE WOULD BE EASILY JUSTIFIED: GOLDMAN SACHS; 23/04/2018 – Goldman names new head of private wealth management for Americas; 08/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs says 2018 global oil demand still on track for growth; 07/03/2018 – Gary Cohn Resignation Raises Uncertainty, Says Goldman’s Hatzius (Video)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $183.81M and $471.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 1,671 shares to 8,924 shares, valued at $1.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com New (NYSE:LH) by 2,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,420 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold CAKE shares while 72 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 45.13 million shares or 1.10% less from 45.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo And Com Mn holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) for 683,564 shares. Disciplined Growth Investors Mn reported 986,951 shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 83,993 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stevens Capital Mgmt LP owns 29,296 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System invested in 7,348 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Guggenheim Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 27,218 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Llc owns 269,053 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Northern Trust reported 0.01% in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE). Kbc Grp Nv has 780 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Shufro Rose Co Limited Liability Company invested in 6,200 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) or 22,179 shares. Advisory Service Net reported 647 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cadinha Limited Liability owns 6,390 shares. Btim stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE). Moody Bancshares Tru Division owns 93 shares.

More notable recent The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Barclays Loses Its Appetite For Cheesecake Factory – Benzinga” on November 12, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Should Value Investors Pick Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) Stock? – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Restaurateur who plans Fifth + Broadway location sells company to Cheesecake Factory – Nashville Business Journal” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Volatility 101: Should Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Shares Have Dropped 23%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Surprising Stocks That Hit New Highs Last Week – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $168,421 activity. $9,502 worth of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) was bought by PITTAWAY DAVID BRUCE. CAPPELLO ALEXANDER L had bought 126 shares worth $5,853. 1,500 shares were bought by MINDEL LAURENCE B, worth $74,461.

Lau Associates Llc, which manages about $524.70 million and $194.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 14,561 shares to 6,387 shares, valued at $309,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 16,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,650 shares, and cut its stake in Ciitgroup Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hl Finance Svcs Ltd Llc owns 0.02% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 5,933 shares. Iberiabank reported 3,456 shares. 2,515 are held by North Star Investment Management Corp. Apg Asset Nv owns 96,157 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Mutual Ins Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives reported 0.02% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Mechanics Retail Bank Department invested 0.11% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Delphi Mngmt Ma has 1.27% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 7,154 shares. Voloridge Invest Limited Liability Corp accumulated 171,044 shares. Blue Fincl Capital reported 0.11% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). South State Corporation holds 43,400 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma reported 170 shares stake. Moreover, Suntrust Banks has 0.08% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Invest House Limited Company reported 4,662 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas accumulated 1.13 million shares or 0% of the stock. Plante Moran Fin Advsrs Ltd Co holds 730 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.