Shareholder Lau Associates Has Lifted Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Position; General Electric (GE) Share Value Rose While Frontier Investment Mgmt Company Has Decreased by $487,593 Its Position

Lau Associates Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) by 20.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lau Associates Llc bought 1,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 9,898 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90M, up from 8,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lau Associates Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $3.31 during the last trading session, reaching $204.83. About 1.26M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q Noncompensation Expenses $2.5 Billion; 07/05/2018 – Coeur Mining Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference May 10; 10/05/2018 – GOLDMAN AMERICAS FINANCE CO-HEADS SPEAK ON BLOOMBERG TV; 07/03/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Goldman Puts Some London Staff on Notice for German Move by June; 01/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Increases Directed Capital’s Credit Facility to $150 Million, Firm Acquires $80 Million Loan Portfolio From; 26/05/2018 – Out for Undergrad (O4U) Names Goldman Sachs as Host of LGBTQ Undergrad Leadership Business Conference for the Fourth Consecutiv; 07/05/2018 – The France family, which controls NASCAR, is working with investment bank Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N to identify a potential deal for the company, the sources said; 29/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 39th Annual Global Healthcare Conference; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q Operating Expenses $6.62B; 27/03/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales +4.3% In Mar 24 Wk

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company decreased its stake in General Electric Corp (GE) by 41.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company sold 54,177 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 75,823 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $757,000, down from 130,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company who had been investing in General Electric Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.03B market cap company. The stock increased 3.87% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $9.4. About 61.75M shares traded or 19.51% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – AFTER DEAL, CO TO HAVE ABOUT $8 BLN IN REVENUES, HIGHER MARGINS, ABOUT 15 PCT CASH EPS ACCRETION IN YEAR ONE; 16/04/2018 – RAFAKO SA RFK.WA – SAYS POLIMEX-MOSTOSTAL HAS RESOLVED NOT TO APPEAL IN REGARDS TO OSTROLEKA POWER PLANT TENDER WON BY GE/ALSTOM; 14/03/2018 – Exclusive – GE EFS said to launch loan portfolio sale; 20/04/2018 – G.E. Earnings Show Some Signs of a Turnaround; 02/04/2018 – TIAN GE INTERACTIVE HOLDINGS LTD 1980.HK – FY ADJUSTED REVENUE RMB1.0 BLN, UP 20.4 PCT; 20/04/2018 – GE – GE CAPITAL RESULTS FOR QTR INCLUDE $45 MLN CHARGE RELATED TO UPDATES TO U.S. TAX REFORM IMPACT ON ENERGY INVESTMENTS; 02/04/2018 – GE to Sell Health IT Assets in $1 Billion Private-Equity Deal; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO JOHN FLANNERY COMMENTS AT EPG CONFERENCE; 05/03/2018 – GE could rally 50 percent this year: Analyst; 13/03/2018 – GE Is Dow’s Laggard as JPMorgan Casts Doubt on Profit Forecast

Lau Associates Llc, which manages about $524.70M and $194.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 16,800 shares to 4,650 shares, valued at $266,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 82,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,700 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Birmingham Cap Management Company Al stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). The Ontario – Canada-based 1832 Asset LP has invested 0% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Citigroup Incorporated reported 0.21% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Ima Wealth holds 0.96% or 12,852 shares in its portfolio. Sei Investments invested in 188,495 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability accumulated 59,105 shares. Bbr Prtn Ltd Liability owns 1.07% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 42,809 shares. Birinyi Assocs accumulated 21,443 shares. Kenmare Capital Prtnrs Ltd accumulated 3,800 shares or 0.91% of the stock. Jane Street Grp Limited Com has 214,682 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 1,676 were reported by Smithfield Trust. Lpl Fin Ltd Llc invested 0.03% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Argent Tru Com owns 13,739 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Allstate Corporation owns 17,218 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Proshare Advisors Ltd reported 284,635 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gateway Invest Advisers Lc reported 0.42% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 51,821 are held by Johnson Financial. 10,020 were accumulated by Bluestein R H & Company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Incorporated reported 109,277 shares. Wetherby Asset Inc owns 194,909 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Investment Grp Llc stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Argent has 0.21% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Heritage reported 356,023 shares. 1.58 million are held by Employees Retirement System Of Texas. Loews owns 0.25% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 3.00M shares. Hartford Inv Mngmt reported 0.31% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 3.66 million are owned by Raymond James & Assocs. Trillium Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 61,340 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Ironwood Inv Counsel Limited stated it has 0.66% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Amalgamated Commercial Bank owns 1.10M shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.59 million activity. $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J on Thursday, May 23. 331,684 shares were bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR, worth $3.00 million.