Shareholder Lathrop Investment Management Raised Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) Stake; Boeing Co/The (BA) Holder Roanoke Asset Management Has Trimmed Position by $605,790 as Shares Declined

Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM) by 13.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lathrop Investment Management Corp bought 6,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The institutional investor held 55,205 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.11 million, up from 48,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Martin Marietta Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $250.63. About 269,642 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500.

Roanoke Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (BA) by 5.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roanoke Asset Management Corp sold 1,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 27,236 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.39 million, down from 28,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $184.37B market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $7.23 during the last trading session, reaching $327.65. About 4.16 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 16/03/2018 – There’s another space race in the works… this time it’s SpaceX vs. Boeing; 25/04/2018 – AIRBUS STUDYING PLANS TO INCREASE A320-FAMILY OUTPUT AS HIGH AS 75 AIRCRAFT A MONTH OVER LONGER TERM; 12/04/2018 – Airgas Recognized by Boeing with “Supplier of the Year” Award; 10/04/2018 – BOEING, EMBRAER ARE GETTING CLOSER TO A DEAL: BRAZIL MINISTER; 17/04/2018 – One dead after engine failure forces Southwest emergency landing in Philadelphia; 04/04/2018 – Boeing: Jet Airways to Take Direct Delivery of First MAX Airplane Later This Year; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell Intl Inc. Cockpit Technologies for South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 15/05/2018 – WTO FINDS SOME EU AIRBUS SUBSIDIES STILL HARM BOEING SALES; 28/03/2018 – U.S. planemaker Boeing “detected a limited intrusion of malware” that affected “a small number of systems,” a company vice president said on Wednesday; 10/04/2018 – Boeing, Lion Air Group Announce Order for 50 737 MAX 10 Airplanes

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold MLM shares while 157 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 64.02 million shares or 3.72% less from 66.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield has invested 0% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Riverhead Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 4,497 shares in its portfolio. London Of Virginia holds 1.02% or 594,423 shares. Utah Retirement reported 11,886 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Limited Liability Com holds 457,498 shares or 0.98% of its portfolio. Conning reported 1,090 shares stake. Rampart Inv Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 568 shares. Cetera Advisors Ltd Com holds 0.02% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) or 1,561 shares. Tributary Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.11% or 7,750 shares. Stratford Consulting Ltd Company has 0.1% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). First Interstate National Bank & Trust accumulated 485 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Thomas White Limited holds 2,900 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Vigilant Limited Company holds 0.01% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) or 200 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Hldg holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 54,252 shares. Bright Rock Ltd Company reported 2.35% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Lathrop Investment Management Corp, which manages about $440.08M and $335.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,220 shares to 168,957 shares, valued at $19.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc (NYSE:CFR) by 6,814 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,872 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

