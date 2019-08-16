Shareholder Lasalle Investment Management Securities Boosted Highwoods Properties (HIW) Position; As Suncor Energy New (SU) Market Valuation Declined, Capital Innovations Boosted Its Stake

Capital Innovations Llc increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) by 32.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Innovations Llc bought 10,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 42,185 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37M, up from 31,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Innovations Llc who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.97B market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $28.19. About 1.47M shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR HAS PIPELINE ACCESS FOR ALL OIL-SANDS PRODUCTION; 14/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Syncrude Maintenance Turnaround Originally Scheduled to Begin in April Will Be Moved Up by Approximately One Month; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENCOURAGED BY SUPPORT FOR TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION; 06/03/2018 CERAWEEK SUNCOR COO MARK LITTLE SAYS SEVERAL PIPELINES THAT HAVE BEEN DELAYED SHOULD GO AHEAD; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – PRODUCTION FROM E&P IS TRACKING ABOVE PLAN; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR DOESN’T EXPECT SIGNIFICANT EXPOSURE TO LIGHT-HEAVY DIFF; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Value Opportunities Adds Suncor Energy; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – ON MARCH 15, SYNCRUDE PLANS TO BEGIN AN EIGHT-WEEK TURNAROUND, WHICH WAS ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN APRIL; 29/05/2018 – SUNCOR SAYS IT SUPPORTS ACTIONS THAT CONTINUE TO ADVANCE CERTAINTY THAT TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE WILL BE BUILT

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc increased its stake in Highwoods Properties Inc (HIW) by 19130.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc bought 757,581 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.12% . The institutional investor held 761,541 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.63 million, up from 3,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Highwoods Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $43.87. About 1.99M shares traded or 192.14% up from the average. Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) has declined 6.15% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HIW News: 09/04/2018 Neuberger Berman Real Estate Exits Highwoods; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC QTRLY FFO PER SHR $0.85; 24/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties 1Q Rev $180.4M; 19/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties Declares Dividend of 46.25c; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC – UPDATES 2018 FFO OUTLOOK TO $3.37 TO $3.47 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC HIW.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $3.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC QTRLY NET INCOME PER SHR $0.31; 19/04/2018 – Highwoods Declares Quarterly Dividends; 24/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties 1Q EPS 31c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Highwoods Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIW)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc, which manages about $3.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 5.75M shares to 4,581 shares, valued at $84,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 196,411 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.74M shares, and cut its stake in Avalonbay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 22 investors sold HIW shares while 92 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 94.60 million shares or 1.55% more from 93.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.