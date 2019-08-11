Shareholder Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp Has Raised United Contl Hldgs (UAL) Holding; Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Share Price Declined While White Pine Investment Co Has Increased by $1.30 Million Its Holding

White Pine Investment Co increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 27.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Investment Co bought 25,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The hedge fund held 119,045 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.18M, up from 93,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Investment Co who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $50.45. About 2.56M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 20/04/2018 – European Air Safety Regulator Issues Directive for Enhanced Engine Checks After Southwest Accident; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST FLIGHT MAKES EMERGENCY LANDING AT PHILLY AIRPORT: NBC; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Southwest Air: No Emergency Declared On Cracked-Window Flight; 21/03/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR SEES 1Q CASM EX-FUEL/EXPENSES UNCHANGED TO UP 1%; 18/04/2018 – Cramer recalls his own two crash landings in airplanes after Southwest’s tragic engine failure; 21/03/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR SEES 1Q RASM COMPARABLE WITH YR AGO RECAST RASM; 07/05/2018 – U.S. probes collision of Southwest plane, truck at Baltimore airport; 20/04/2018 – AERO ENGINE MAKER CFM GE.N SAF.PA SAYS ISSUES NEW SERVICE BULLETIN FOR ENGINE TYPE INVOLVED IN SOUTHWEST LUV.N ACCIDENT; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines 1Q EPS 79c; 01/05/2018 – TRUMP THANKS SOUTHWEST CREW, CALLS THEM INCREDIBLE PEOPLE

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp increased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 10.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp bought 736,356 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The hedge fund held 7.57M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $604.23 million, up from 6.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $86.98. About 1.18 million shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 24/05/2018 – United Continental Holdings Names Jane C. Garvey as Non-Executive Chairman; 01/05/2018 – United Airlines Announces Collaboration with American Humane for Safe Animal Travel; 17/04/2018 – United Continental 1q Average Aircraft Fuel Price $2.11 Per Gallon; 17/04/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL – NOW EXPECTS TAX RATE OF ABOUT 21% TO 22% FOR 2018; 17/05/2018 – United Airlines’ chief financial officer resigns; 25/05/2018 – Trump administration opposes requiring ‘reasonable’ airline baggage fees; 30/05/2018 – UNITED PRESIDENT SCOTT KIRBY SPEAKS AT BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE; 12/04/2018 – United Continental Customers Can Use a Personal Laptop, Apple iOS Device or Android Device to Access a Library of Complimentary Movies and TV Shows; 08/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES – APRIL 2018 CONSOLIDATED CAPACITY (AVAILABLE SEAT MILES) INCREASED 6.1 PERCENT VERSUS APRIL 2017; 09/04/2018 – UNITED AIR SEES 1Q PRASM UP 2.7%

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp, which manages about $30.64B and $4.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 2.74M shares to 4.66M shares, valued at $192.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 6.88M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.76 million shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 48 investors sold UAL shares while 169 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 248.10 million shares or 4.81% less from 260.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quebec – Canada-based Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 0.07% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Palisade Mngmt Llc Nj owns 3,750 shares. Raymond James And Associates holds 0.02% or 143,934 shares in its portfolio. Gsa Capital Partners Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 6,278 shares. Northern Trust Corporation stated it has 0.05% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 35,483 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.11% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 150,805 shares. State Teachers Retirement owns 405,640 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldgs Incorporated owns 0.02% invested in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 301,106 shares. Matarin Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 47,003 shares. Oppenheimer & has 6,480 shares. Mufg Americas invested in 0% or 28 shares. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Limited Liability Corp holds 2,053 shares. U S Investors invested in 103,558 shares or 3.96% of the stock. Regent Inv Mgmt Lc has invested 0.22% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL).

