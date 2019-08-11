Shareholder Landscape Capital Management Has Lifted Eaton Plc (ETN) Position; Ledyard National Bank Has Trimmed Nike Class B (NKE) Position by $7.47 Million

Landscape Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 248.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc bought 7,723 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The hedge fund held 10,831 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $873,000, up from 3,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $79.03. About 2.39 million shares traded or 7.47% up from the average. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure lll; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Sees 2Q EPS $1.25-EPS $1.35; 24/04/2018 – Eaton Declares Quarterly Dividend Payable May 18, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Eaton Named Among America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 03/04/2018 – ARENA MINERALS -FOLLOWING RESIGNATION OF EATON, DANIEL BRUNO HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS INTERIM CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure III; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Demonstrates Transformational Possibilities of Connected Lighting for Today’s Smart Homes, Buildings and Communities at LIGHTFAIR International; 16/05/2018 – Ford Motor: Supply Issue as a Result of a May 2 Fire at Eaton Rapids, Mich., Factory; 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP PLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP 1Q OPER EPS $1.10

Ledyard National Bank decreased its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NKE) by 76.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ledyard National Bank sold 88,942 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 26,890 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.26M, down from 115,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ledyard National Bank who had been investing in Nike Inc Class B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $81.98. About 5.46 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 27/05/2018 – Sunday Mirror: Nike trainers ‘glamorising knife crime’ [Ulster Region]; 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-Nike’s Converse names Sophie Bambuck as its new chief marketing officer- AdAge; 22/03/2018 – Nike earnings boosted by growth in Latin America, Asia markets; 22/03/2018 – Ackman’s Pershing Square Cashes Out of Nike Stake After Roughly 32% Gain –; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTR-END INVENTORIES FOR NIKE, INC. WERE $5.4 BILLION, UP 9 PERCENT FROM FEBRUARY 28, 2017; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Cuts Nike, Buys More Henry Schein; 16/03/2018 – ProactivInvst US: Nike president Trevor Edwards departs as claims arise about improper behavior; 22/03/2018 – Nike Product Revamp Helps Bring Rebound to North American Market; 14/03/2018 – Nike Investors: Time to Switch Teams to Adidas — Heard on the Street; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Apologizes for Workplace Issues–Update

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 219 were accumulated by Essex Investment Limited Company. Private Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested 0.99% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Moody National Bank Tru Division reported 1,277 shares. Hamilton Point Invest Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1.46% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). 476,163 are held by Envestnet Asset. Prospector Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 95,250 shares or 1.16% of the stock. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 0.02% or 19,369 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mngmt holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 186,797 shares. Wheatland Advsr holds 0.29% or 4,741 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.33% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 1.03M shares. Alps accumulated 475,326 shares. Cypress Capital Grp accumulated 0.07% or 4,285 shares. Asset Mgmt One Company Limited has 266,217 shares. Hanson & Doremus Management holds 1,356 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 889,117 are held by Regions Fincl.

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27 million and $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuveen Quality Muncp Income (NAD) by 174,207 shares to 133,826 shares, valued at $1.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alarm Com Hldgs Inc by 33,848 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,057 shares, and cut its stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Qlt Mun (NQP).

Ledyard National Bank, which manages about $756.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA) by 6,868 shares to 37,438 shares, valued at $2.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 4,248 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,301 shares, and has risen its stake in Abb Ltd Spon Adr (NYSE:ABB).

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 28.87 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

