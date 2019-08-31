Shareholder L & S Advisors Has Lifted Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Position; Texas Yale Capital Has Decreased Its Jabil (JBL) Stake by $2.66 Million; Shares Rose

L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 61.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc bought 5,573 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 14,648 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56 million, up from 9,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $3.47 during the last trading session, reaching $203.62. About 1.08M shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – DEAL FOR $300 MLN; 22/05/2018 – Portnox Announces New NAC-as-a-Service, Portnox CLEAR App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 15/03/2018 – PALO ALTO, U.S. — Uber Technologies will start selling self-driving systems to outside companies, seeking to supply Toyota Motor and others. The U.S. ride-hailing company is in a fierce battle with Google affiliate Waymo in development of autonomous-vehicle technology; 13/03/2018 – WASHINGTON/PALO ALTO, U.S. — U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision Monday to block Singaporean chipmaker Broadcom’s bid for American peer Qualcomm on national security grounds is not the first time his administration has used such reasoning to shield U.S. businesses from Chinese competition; 29/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 2 TO 100% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 22/05/2018 – Critical Start Announces New Advanced Threat Analytics App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR TO 69% FROM 0%: NRC; 23/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Touted by Light Street’s Kacher Says at Sohn; 22/05/2018 – Mist Announces New AI-Driven Wireless LAN for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 24/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Closes Acquisition Of Secdo

Texas Yale Capital Corp decreased its stake in Jabil Inc (JBL) by 1.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Yale Capital Corp sold 102,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.41% . The institutional investor held 9.55M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $253.81M, down from 9.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp who had been investing in Jabil Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.45B market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $28.81. About 1.21M shares traded or 9.30% up from the average. Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) has risen 10.13% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.13% the S&P500. Some Historical JBL News: 23/05/2018 – Jabil Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Apple supplier Jabil’s revenue rises 19 percent; 16/03/2018 – JABIL INC JBL.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $31; 15/03/2018 – Jabil, Apple Contractor, Rises on FYQ2 Beat, CEO Sees ‘Broad-based Growth’ — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – IGNORE: JABIL CFO RETIREMENT REPORTED APRIL 24; 15/05/2018 – Jabil Speeds Digital Transformations with Supply Chain Intelligence, Enhanced Procurement Solutions and New Radius Digital; 29/03/2018 – Jabil Vice President John Dulchinos to Keynote at Inaugural Robotics Summit & Showcase; 19/04/2018 – Jabil Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Chief Financial Officer Forbes Alexander to Retire; 23/04/2018 – NCR CORP – DEAL PROVIDES FOR NCR TO OBTAIN MANUFACTURING SERVICES FROM JABIL FOR NCR’S AUTOMATED TELLER MACHINES, SELF-SERVICE CHECKOUT SOLUTIONS

Analysts await Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.63 per share. JBL’s profit will be $106.58 million for 10.44 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Jabil Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 146.43% EPS growth.

More notable recent Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Worth Considering Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) For Its Upcoming Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “30 Stocks Moving in Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 29, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Tampa Bay area stocks take a hit as Treasury note drops below two-year rate – Tampa Bay Business Journal” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Jabil Inc. (JBL) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

More notable recent Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Better Buy: Palo Alto Networks vs. FireEye – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Palo Alto Networks Welcomes Jean English as New Chief Marketing Officer – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Palo Alto -6% on sales exec departure – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Palo Alto’s Acquisition Binge – Seeking Alpha” published on November 20, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now a Good Time to Load Up on Palo Alto Networks Stock? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: November 06, 2018.