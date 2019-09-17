Shareholder L & S Advisors Has Upped At&T (T) Position; Community Bank Of Raymore Increases Stake in At&T (T)

L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 416.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc bought 71,309 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 88,446 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.96M, up from 17,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $270.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $36.98. About 14.35 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 15/03/2018 – MultichannelNews: Source: Start of U.S. v. AT&T-TW Case Delayed Until March 21; 24/04/2018 – AT&T and CitySwitch Sign Deal for Building, Leasing New Cell Towers Beginning in 2018; 29/03/2018 – AU OPTRONICS 2409.TW SAYS 2017 CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS OF THE PARENT COMPANY AT T$32.4 BLN; 06/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S FORMOSA PETROCHEMICAL 6505.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$58.6 BLN; 16/04/2018 – AT&T failed on one megadeal and overpaid on the second. Time Warner could be its third strike; 08/05/2018 – AT&T to Webcast Presentation by Randall Stephenson at J.P. Morgan Conference on May 15; 15/03/2018 – JUDGE RICHARD LEON ALSO SAID AT&T TRIAL COULD LAST SIX TO EIGHT WEEKS; 25/05/2018 – T-Mobile says ex-Trump campaign manager advising on Sprint merger; 15/03/2018 – Daily Mail: AT&T/Time Warner merger trial to be delayed two days; 21/04/2018 – Telecom standards group puts new technology on hold in wake of U.S. probe

Community Bank Of Raymore increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 2.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank Of Raymore bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 612,574 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.53 million, up from 597,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank Of Raymore who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $270.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $36.97. About 14.35M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 29/04/2018 – DOJ’s Antitrust Case Against AT&T Merger Has Been a Slog; 13/03/2018 – JUDGE DENIES U.S. MOVE TO EXCLUDE AT&T ARBITRATION OFFER; 15/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: AT&T/Time Warner U.S. merger trial delayed two days; 08/05/2018 – AT&T and Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine To Give Girls A Chance To Learn Filmmaking This Summer Through Collaboration With Fresh Films; 22/03/2018 – Future of TV in balance as AT&T, Time Warner plead merger case; 11/04/2018 – AT&T and Crown Castle Expand Strategic Relationship; 23/04/2018 – AT&T Defends Time Warner Deal’s Cost Savings From U.S. Assault; 06/05/2018 – AT&T Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for May. 7; 29/03/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Cash Offers for Four Series of Notes Open to All Investors; 07/05/2018 – Denmark refuses all bids at T-bills auction

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is AT&Tâ€™s Dividend Sustainable? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Won’t Under Armour Challenge Lululemon in the Athleisure Market? – The Motley Fool” published on September 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stephenson defends AT&T media plan amid Elliott push – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Introducing ATT (NYSE:T), The Stock That Dropped 18% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Warren Buffett’s Most Baffling Stock Holdings – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 3.77M are held by King Luther Cap Management. Pittenger And Anderson invested in 103,368 shares. Golub Ltd Liability reported 68,597 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Optimum Invest Advsr has invested 1.02% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). The New York-based Williams Jones Assocs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.42% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board owns 5.22 million shares. Cypress Ltd Co (Wy) reported 1.11% stake. Boston Rech & Mngmt holds 0.46% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 34,042 shares. First City Cap Management Inc reported 2.33% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 97,307 were reported by Spinnaker. Bainco Intl Investors accumulated 79,163 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Osborne Ptnrs Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 10,624 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Ajo Lp holds 3.03M shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Sigma Planning Corporation has invested 0.63% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Duff & Phelps Mngmt Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 2.21 million shares.

