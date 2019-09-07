Shareholder Kornitzer Capital Management Has Lifted Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) Holding; Riverhead Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding in Conagra Foods (CAG) by $2.05 Million

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) by 24.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc bought 22,684 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.22% . The institutional investor held 115,453 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.51 million, up from 92,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ligand Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $87.72. About 276,398 shares traded. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) has declined 57.51% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LGND News: 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMA SEES FY ADJ EPS ABOUT $4.85, EST. $4.79; 05/03/2018 Ligand to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 08/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS $1.83; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON MARCH 20, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 5 TO SUBLICENSE AGREEMENT, DATED FEB 16, 2012 WITH RETROPHIN, INC- SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – Ligand to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 07/03/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Rev $184M; 30/03/2018 – Ligand Enters into Agreement with venBio to Make Worldwide OmniAb® Platform License Accessible to Portfolio Companies; 03/05/2018 – Ligand Pharma Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc for May. 10; 06/03/2018 – LIGAND TO GET UPFRONT LICENSE FEES, ELIGIBLE FOR MILESTONE; 13/04/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON APRIL 2, CO SENT COMPUTERSHARE, AS RIGHTS AGENT UNDER GLUCAGON CVR AGREEMENT – SEC FILING

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Conagra Foods Inc (CAG) by 49.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc sold 75,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 77,622 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15 million, down from 153,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Conagra Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $28.66. About 5.36M shares traded or 14.14% up from the average. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 05/03/2018 – Conagra Brands: Working With J.M. Smucker to Review Options; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Federal Statutory Rate Will Reduce to 21% in FY19; 15/03/2018 – Conagra Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands 3Q Net $362.8M; 05/03/2018 – JM Smucker: Working With Conagra to Assess Next Steps; 20/03/2018 – Kathy Ireland Discusses Relationship with Level Brands in Video Presentation; 22/03/2018 – Net sales in Conagra’s frozen food business rose 3 percent to $689 million in the quarter; 29/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker takes initial bakery bids; 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands: Board Increases Size to 12 Directors From 11; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA CAG.N CFO SAYS EVALUATING ESTIMATED IMPACT OF STEEL, ALUMINUM TARIFFS TO FISCAL 2019

More notable recent Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Ligand Partner CASI Pharmaceuticals Launches EVOMELA® in China – Business Wire” on August 12, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “8 Biotechs Being Choked by Short Sellers – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Puma Leaps, Aerie Borrows, Hepion Back In Nasdaq’s Good Books – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “XBI, LGND, SAGE, GBT: Large Inflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ligand Pharma out-licenses OmniAb platform to Millennium Pharma – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 14 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.80 million activity. HIGGINS JOHN L bought 1,000 shares worth $108,202. $93,594 worth of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) shares were bought by Davis Todd C. 1,000 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) shares with value of $95,980 were bought by Patel Sunil. Another trade for 500 shares valued at $43,091 was bought by Korenberg Matthew E.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $11.35B and $5.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 347,796 shares to 17,060 shares, valued at $1.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 69,005 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 331,492 shares, and cut its stake in Lhc Group Inc (NASDAQ:LHCG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.49, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 51 investors sold LGND shares while 99 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 23.84 million shares or 7.82% less from 25.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, New Mexico-based fund reported 4,300 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 0% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Captrust Fincl, a North Carolina-based fund reported 332 shares. Navellier And Assocs holds 4,105 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.02% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) or 8,503 shares. Nomura owns 22,500 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt Equity Research holds 0.01% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) or 13,540 shares. Creative Planning invested in 10,175 shares or 0% of the stock. Aperio Gru Limited reported 20,967 shares stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Eaton Vance Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Invesco Limited owns 41,740 shares. Us Retail Bank De owns 3,444 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 6,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield Tru Comm reported 2,138 shares stake. Illinois-based Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Kings Point Cap Management invested 0.01% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). First Hawaiian Commercial Bank has 609 shares. Amalgamated Bank & Trust has 0.04% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 61,198 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans owns 21,678 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 497,324 are owned by Natl Pension Ser. Charles Schwab Management has invested 0.04% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Keybank National Association Oh reported 81,867 shares. Amp Investors reported 113,173 shares. Pacific Inv Management has invested 0.07% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Naples Advisors Lc, Florida-based fund reported 24,713 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Llc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Delta Asset Tn has invested 0% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. $48,096 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) was bought by Arora Anil. On Tuesday, April 16 the insider GREGOR JOIE A bought $299,865.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Reinsurance Group Of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 4,240 shares to 9,180 shares, valued at $1.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 905 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,689 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Small (VB).

Analysts await Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $0.40 earnings per share, down 14.89% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.47 per share. CAG’s profit will be $194.03M for 17.91 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Conagra Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.