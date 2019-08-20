Shareholder Kistler-Tiffany Companies Lifted Cvs Health (CVS) Holding; As Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Stock Declined, Shareholder Qvt Financial LP Has Lowered by $659,016 Its Position

Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 35.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc bought 8,739 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 33,432 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, up from 24,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $61.56. About 7.87M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Qvt Financial Lp decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qvt Financial Lp sold 6,102 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 126,324 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.69M, down from 132,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qvt Financial Lp who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $94.15. About 267,133 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. BROWN C DAVID II also bought $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares. 3,410 shares valued at $198,769 were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Friday, March 1. Another trade for 9,600 shares valued at $506,016 was made by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio holds 0.2% or 806,404 shares. Middleton Ma owns 41,731 shares. Private Co Na invested in 0.18% or 16,220 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Citizens And Northern Corp has invested 1.16% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 1.66 million shares stake. 12.53 million were reported by Macquarie Group. Miracle Mile Advisors Limited Company stated it has 25,189 shares. Farmers Merchants Investments Incorporated reported 278,178 shares stake. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity stated it has 0.08% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability has 91,286 shares for 1.21% of their portfolio. Valley Advisers reported 0.7% stake. Davenport And Com Ltd has 1.2% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 1.79 million shares. 863 are owned by Altfest L J And. Jaffetilchin Inv Partners Limited Liability holds 9,437 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Wellington Shields Cap Llc invested in 77,030 shares.

Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc, which manages about $559.78 million and $241.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 4,942 shares to 15,543 shares, valued at $1.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Qvt Financial Lp, which manages about $8.91B and $397.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Herbalife Ltd (Prn) by 13.00M shares to 25.52M shares, valued at $31.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Keane Group Inc by 182,071 shares in the quarter, for a total of 840,375 shares, and has risen its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Prn).