Shareholder Kingfisher Capital Has Upped Dominion Resources (D) Position; Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Shareholder Kensico Capital Management Trimmed Its Position by $38.43 Million

Kensico Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 25.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp sold 1.37 million shares as the company’s stock rose 28.26% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.95 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.33M, down from 5.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $33.42. About 1.87 million shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 2.46% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/04/2018 – Zayo Demonstrates E-Rate Momentum; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q REV. $649.4M, EST. $653.4M; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Adds Fortinet, Exits Zayo Group: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Zayo Closes Acquisition Of Neutral Path; 07/05/2018 – Zayo Announces $500 Million Share Repurchase Program; 15/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – lnterdata Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber; 16/04/2018 – Zayo to Establish Data Center Presence in UK; 16/03/2018 Global Webscale Company Selects Zayo for Long Haul Dark Fiber; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPLETION OF ANALYSIS PHASE LEADS TO ENGAGEMENT WITH IRS AND CONVERSION PREPARATION

Kingfisher Capital Llc increased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc. (D) by 143.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingfisher Capital Llc bought 4,179 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,101 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $544,000, up from 2,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingfisher Capital Llc who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $78.22. About 2.39 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 28/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Dominion Energy Rtgs Unafctd By Equity Issuance; 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COM; 19/04/2018 – SCANA/DOMINION LIKELY TO BE RECUT IF BILL MOVES FORWARD: UBS; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED $6 BLN THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy to Pursue Divestiture of Non-Core Assets Which Could Include Interest in Blue Racer Midstream; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS Above Midpoint of $3.80-$4.25 View; 05/03/2018 Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement Project – PIR 2170; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Exex VP, Innovation Chief David Christian to Retire; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – “REMAIN CONFIDENT IN PROJECT APPROVALS AND ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE WILL CONTINUE TO MOVE FORWARD WITH CONSTRUCTION AS SCHEDULED”; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 REPORTED EARNINGS OF $0.77 PER SHARE

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.15 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.18 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $35.34M for 55.70 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Kensico Capital Management Corp, which manages about $7.43B and $5.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.51M shares to 3.07 million shares, valued at $270.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. V3 Management Ltd Partnership accumulated 200,673 shares or 1.09% of the stock. Gotham Asset Management reported 9,559 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Co invested in 863,967 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And, a Missouri-based fund reported 200 shares. C M Bidwell & Ltd holds 21,445 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Gsa Capital Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.08% stake. Commercial Bank Of America Corp De stated it has 4.97 million shares. Point72 Asset Lp owns 610,601 shares. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.01% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 0.03% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) or 33,425 shares. 23,013 were accumulated by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 49,418 shares. Westwood Hldgs Gp owns 829,207 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. 27,015 are held by Principal Fin Grp Incorporated. Gru owns 5,297 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beese Fulmer Management owns 45,947 shares. 70 are owned by Alphaone Investment Serv Limited Liability Company. Country Natl Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 24.51 million are held by Rech Glob. Dorsey And Whitney Tru Co Ltd Liability Corp reported 4,954 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Hartford Mngmt owns 42,590 shares or 1.12% of their US portfolio. Chase Inv Counsel Corp has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). The Missouri-based Ent Finance Corporation has invested 0.07% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Huntington Commercial Bank accumulated 0.31% or 245,449 shares. Heritage Invsts Mgmt Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 2,883 shares. Fifth Third Bancorp stated it has 119,180 shares. Axa holds 120,319 shares. Horan Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Utah Retirement Systems invested in 143,388 shares. Wellington Mgmt Gp Incorporated Llp has 30.83M shares for 0.54% of their portfolio.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. BENNETT JAMES A bought $499,994 worth of stock.